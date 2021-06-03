Impact Wrestling Preview 6.3.21

Last week’s edition of IMPACT saw the debut of New Japan Legend Kojima as he confronted Violent by Design and challenged Joe Doering to a match at Against All Odds. We also saw Rosemary pin Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo in a 10 Knockouts Tag Match.

Against All Odds is now 9 DAYS away. So what is next for the men and women of the IMPACT roster?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Following TJP’s pinfall victory over X-Division Champion Josh Alexander, the two rivals will settle the score once and for all when they compete in the first-ever 60-Minute Ironman match for the X-Division Title! Whoever scores the most falls during the one hour time limit will leave as the champion. Witness history on a very special edition of BTI, this Thursday at 7/6c!

Preview (via IMPACT) - The enemy of my enemy is my friend – not quite. Last week, Moose and Sami Callihan reluctantly joined forces to battle The Good Brothers in a star-studded main event. But things didn’t go according to plan when Moose left Callihan high and dry, allowing Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson to score the victory. As Moose prepares to challenge Kenny Omega for the IMPACT World Title at Against All Odds, he must first turn his attention towards a vengeful Sami Callihan this Thursday!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Before the legendary Satoshi Kojima renews his storied rivalry with Joe Doering at Against All Odds, he will battle another member of Violent by Design, Deaner, this Thursday night. Will Kojima use this as an opportunity to send a message to Doering, or will Deaner play spoiler in Kojima’s IMPACT in-ring debut?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Jordynne Grace and Rachel Ellering have one final shot to regain the Knockouts Tag Team Championships from the team that defeated them to capture the titles, Fire ‘N Flava. The word going around the IMPACT locker room is that Grace is being perceived as the “weak link” of the team and that has her more determined than ever. Will Grace and Ellering become Knockouts Tag Team Champions once again or will Fire ‘N Flava prove why they’re one of the most dominant tag teams in the Knockouts division?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Jake Something and Rohit Raju were once the best of friends. After coming up together in the Pro Wrestling industry, their respective paths led them both to IMPACT Wrestling – that’s when things changed. Rohit became jealous of Jake and accused him of receiving preferential treatment from management. Rohit would stop at nothing to prove that he was the superior athlete, blindsiding Jake with a backstage attack and even costing him an opportunity at the IMPACT World Title. This Thursday, we find out who the better man really is when Jake Something and Rohit Raju collide in Jake’s signature stipulation, a Tables match!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for a new episode of IMPACT in 60 featuring the greatest matches from the IMPACT career of Pro Wrestling veteran, D’Lo Brown!

