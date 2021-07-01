Impact Wrestling Preview 7.1.21

Last week’s edition of IMPACT saw Kojima and Eddie Edwards challenge Violent By Design for the Tag Titles but came up short in the main event. We also saw a six man tag made for tonight’s show as it will be Team Callis vs Team Dreamer.

Slammiversary is now 16 DAYS AWAY. What is next for the men and women in the IMPACT Zone as we are on the road to Slammiversary?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Sami Callihan will have an opportunity to get his hands on IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega before Slammiversary when Team Dreamer battles Team Callis on IMPACT! After Don Callis was fired as IMPACT Executive Vice President by board-appointed consultant Tommy Dreamer, Callis laid out the challenge for a colossal six-man tag. This Thursday, Omega will team with The Good Brothers to take on Dreamer’s hand-picked team of Callihan, Moose and Chris Sabin. But can Team Dreamer put their personal differences aside in order to fight a common enemy? During this time of uncertainty, there is one thing that can be guaranteed – when these six competitors meet in the squared circle, it will be total and utter chaos!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - It’s a dream match of epic proportions as Eddie Edwards goes one-on-one with NJPW legend Satoshi Kojima this Thursday! After having each other’s back in the ongoing war against Violent By Design, Kojima must soon return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. But before he does, the two friends will compete in a highly-anticipated match built on respect.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - As Slammiversary draws near, IMPACT Wrestling’s tag team division continues to heat up. Following a verbal exchange inside Swinger’s Palace, TJP and Fallah Bahh will take on Rich Swann and Willie Mack in tag team action! TJP and Fallah have been on a roll as of late but standing in their way of a potential IMPACT World Tag Team Title opportunity is Rich Swann and Willie Mack. With everyone’s eye on the prize, who will score the all-important victory this Thursday on IMPACT?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Battle lines have been drawn ahead of the return of Ultimate X at Slammiversary. One one side, we have seen the formation of a powerful new alliance between Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju and Shera. Opposing them are X-Division Champion Josh Alexander, Petey Williams and Trey Miguel but conspicuous by his absence is Chris Bey. After Petey sent Bey a warning, telling him to “pick a side before a side picks you”, Bey remained on the outside looking in. Now the two are set for a singles collision this Thursday on IMPACT! where the winner will earn a huge momentum boost going into Ultimate X!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo made one thing abundantly clear last week – she’s done with Susan and Kimber Lee. Following a dominant victory over Susan, Purrazzo refused to let go of the Fujiwara Armbar, leading to physical involvement from a distraught Kimber Lee. What will happen when these two former friends collide in this week’s BTI exlcusive match? Find out this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action doesn’t stop when IMPACT! goes off the air. Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for a new episode of IMPACT in 60 featuring the greatest matches from the IMPACT career of former Knockouts Champion, Laurel Van Ness!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!