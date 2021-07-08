Impact Wrestling Preview 7.8.21

Last week’s edition of IMPACT saw W. Morrissey take out Eddie Edwards, The Elite defeated Team Dreamer in the main event plus another tease of the return of Su Yung.

We now sit just NINE DAYS AWAY from the 19th anniversary PPV, Slammiversary. What is next for the men and women of the IMPACT roster?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Before Kenny Omega and Sami Callihan clash with the IMPACT World Title on the line at Slammiversary, they must first sign the contract for the highly-anticipated bout this Thursday on IMPACT! What can go wrong when the IMPACT & AEW World Champion goes face-to-face with “The Draw”? Just about anything!

Preview (via IMPACT) - With Slammiversary right around the corner, everyone’s eyes are firmly set on championship gold! This Thursday on IMPACT!, Susan and Kimber Lee battle Rosemary and Havok in a match that could go a long way in determining the next challengers for Fire ‘N Flava’s Knockouts Tag Team Titles! Will Susan and Kimber Lee be able to refocus after their falling out with Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo? Or will the demonic duo of Rosemary and Havok reign supreme?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Over the last several weeks, Brian Myers has been mentoring IMPACT rookie Sam Beale on how to be a “professional”. But Jake Something took exception to his teachings when Myers told Beale to do the opposite of whatever Jake does. Now the two rivals are set to collide as Jake Something looks to teach Brian Myers a lesson of his own this Thursday on IMPACT! Not only that, but whoever loses the match must verbally acknowledge the winner as a professional!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Steve Maclin dials up the mayhem as he goes one-on-one with “The Masked Marvel” Sucide in this week’s BTI exclusive match. Maclin has put his dominance on display in recent weeks, making quick work of his opponents. But this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV, Maclin faces his greatest challenge yet! Will Maclin steamroll his way to victory or will Suicide come alive and shock the world?

Preview (via IMPACT) - After IMPACT! goes off the air, stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for a new episode of IMPACT in 60 featuring some of the greatest matches from the IMPACT career of “The Samoan Submission Machine”, Samoa Joe!

