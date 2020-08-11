Impact Wrestling Preview(8/11/20)

Last week was very emotional as Rich Swann announced his retirement. We also got some breaking news before IMPACT went on the air. There will be a two week special event called Emergence that begins next week. Two matches have been announced so far: Jordynne Grace vs Deonna Purrazzo(Knockouts Championship) & The North vs Motor City Machine Guns(Impact World Tag Team Championship)
This week we continue to build towards Emergence and Eddie Edwards continues his open challenge.
Here is tonight's Cold Open:
Here is what's advertised for tonight's show:
Who will accept Eddie's challenge?
Jordynne Grace vs Kimber Lee
Havok & Nevaeh vs Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan(No Disqualification Match)
Eric Young vs Willie Mack
RVD & Katie Forbes stop by Locker Room Talk
