Impact Wrestling Preview 8.12.21

Last week’s edition of IMPACT saw a number one contender crowned for Josh Alexander’s X-Division Championship while Daivari who came up short looked to skip the line. We also saw Mickie James named the former WWE Divas and Women’s Champion Melina named as Deonna Purrazzo’s challenger for the Knockouts Title at NWA Empowerrr.

Tonight a Battle Royal will take place to name a new number one contender for Kenny Omega’s IMPACT World Title.

We now just sit 8 days away from the IMPACT Plus Special Emergence. What is next for the men and women of the IMPACT Roster?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - After Anthem board consultant Tommy Dreamer expressed his concern over the lack of a challenger for reigning IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore put the power in his hands! Dreamer announced that this Thursday, IMPACT’s most deserving stars will compete in a #1 Contenders Battle Royal to determine who’s next in line for a shot at the reigning champ! Who will survive for an opportunity at the most coveted title in IMPACT Wrestling?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Following his victory over Juice Robinson last week, Chris Bey was welcomed into the Bullet Club by the group’s leader, NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White! But there’s no time to celebrate as the new allies must battle FinJuice in a tag team match of epic proportions this Thursday. Will the Bullet Club score another victory en route to White’s showdown with David Finlay at NJPW Resurgence or will FinJuice turn the tide of war?

Preview (via IMPACT) - It has become apparent in recent weeks that Tenille Dashwood doesn’t want Taylor Wilde in IMPACT Wrestling. She even went as far as to report the Canadian as a suspicious individual to border security, preventing her from entering the United States! But despite Dashwood’s best efforts, Wilde is back and she’s determine to exact her revenge. This Thursday, Tenille Dashwood must pay for her actions when she goes one-on-one with a vengeful Taylor Wilde!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Josh Alexander has defined the term “fighting champion” during his impressive run with the X-Division Championship. Before he defends the title against Jake Something at Emergence, Alexander is willing to give Daivari an opportunity at reclaiming the gold he once held. This Thursday, Alexander takes on Daivari in match where if Daivari wins, he will earn a future X-Division Title shot!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Your night begins with an all-new Before the IMPACT, this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV! Join Jon Burton, Gia Miller and Josh Mathews as they bring you all things IMPACT, including a must-see exclusive match as Sam Adonis takes on Joeasa!

The action doesn’t stop when IMPACT! goes off the air. Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for a new episode of IMPACT in 60, featuring the greatest matches and moments from the career of reigning X-Division Champion Josh Alexander!

