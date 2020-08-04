Impact Wrestling Preview(8/4/20)

Last week was a JAM PACKED show as we saw the debut of Wrestle House and the first open challenge from the newly minted world champion Eddie Edwards. Who will step up and challenge Eddie this week. Plus Moose puts the TNA World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Heath.

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

Eddie Edwards Impact World Championship Open Challenge:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last week, World Champion Eddie Edwards kicked off his open challenge series by retaining the gold in an incredible match against Trey Miguel. Another week means another World Title defense as “Die Hard” prepares to face an unknown opponent this Tuesday on IMPACT! Who will answer the call for a World Title opportunity and will they have what it takes to dethrone the fighting champion?

Chris Bey and Rohit Raju vs TJP and Fallah Bahh:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Rohit Raju has a plan – we’re just not sure what it is yet. Last week on IMPACT!, he formulated a lie to create tension between the new X-Division Champion Chris Bey and TJP. Since Fallah Bahh watches the back of TJP, Rohit then offered to do the same for Chris Bey. Now, the two sides will meet in what is sure to be an action-packed tag team contest this Tuesday night. What is the “Desi Hitman” trying to accomplish by pitting Chris Bey and TJP against one another – and will his devious plan come to fruition?

Wrestle House:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last week, Wrestle House debuted with a bang as twelve members of the IMPACT Wrestling roster experienced what it was like to live under the same roof. Between a battle to determine who got to sleep in the ring, or one where the loser had to leave the bedroom, you never know what the competitors may be fighting for at “Match Time!”. This Tuesday night, Tommy Dreamer hosts another must-see edition of Wrestle House.

Sit Down Interview with Motor City Machine Guns:

Preview (via IMPACT) - When the Motor City Machine Guns returned at Slammiversary, they did so with one goal in mind – get back to the top of IMPACT Wrestling’s tag team division. And it didn’t take them long to do that because just a few nights later, they dethroned The North as the longest-reigning champions in company history. Now, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley participate in a sit-down interview as they delve deeper into their return to IMPACT Wrestling and what it means to be the Tag Team Champions.

Rich Swann's In-Ring Announcement:

Preview (via IMPACT) - After Eric Young brutally attacked Rich Swann at Slammiversary, re-aggravating his leg injury that took him out of action for seven months, Swann provided us with an update last week on IMPACT! The former X-Division Champion said that doctors have told him a lot of things – and he needs to address them in person. As fans worry about the state of his career, Rich Swann returns to the IMPACT! Zone this Tuesday night for a special in-ring announcement.

Moose vs Heath(TNA World Heavyweight Championship):

Preview (via IMPACT) - The wrestling world was in awe when Heath jumped the guardrail at Slammiversary. But much to his chagrin, he was informed by Scott D’amore that since he didn’t have a contract with IMPACT Wrestling, he was not permitted to be there. A lot can change in a couple weeks and Heath now finds himself fighting Moose not only for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, but for an IMPACT contract as well. After Heath tricked Moose into admitting that TNA doesn’t exist, rendering his self-awarded title meaningless, D’amore sanctioned a match between the two where if Heath is victorious, he will become an official member of the IMPACT roster.

