Impact Wrestling Preview 8.5.21

This past weekend all the men and women of the IMPACT roster got decked out in their best threads as they went to the Homecoming dance to crown a King and Queen.

When it came down to the end Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and the debuting Matthew Rehwoldt defeated Decay to become the Homecoming King and Queen.

What is next for the men and women of the IMPACT Roster?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last week, AEW’s Frankie Kazarian shocked the world when he returned to IMPACT Wrestling to fight alongside Sami Callihan in the ongoing war against The Elite. Now the “Elite Hunter” and the “Death Machine” will be joined by one of Callihan’s fiercest rivals, Eddie Edwards, to battle IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega and IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers in an unprecedented six-man tag this Thursday!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Chris Bey is out to prove that he’s “Bullet Club material” when he goes one-on-one with Juice Robinson this Thursday. Following Bey’s loss in their tag team match last week, NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White gave him an opportunity to redeem himself in the form of a blindside attack on Juice Robinson and White’s NJPW Resurgence opponent, David Finlay. If Bey is able to score the victory, will that be enough for White to welcome him into his new generation of Bullet Club?

Preview (via IMPACT) - This Thursday, Fire ‘N Flava collide with Jordynne Grace and Rachel Ellering as both teams jockey for position in the Knockouts Tag Team division. With the reigning champions Havok and Rosemary surely watching on from the shadows, which duo of former Knockouts Tag Team title-holders will be triumphant?

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Homecoming, X-Division Champion Josh Alexander added another successful title defense to his impressive reign, this time against Decay’s Black Taurus. As the “Walking Weapon” eagerly awaits his next challenger, four of the X-Division’s top stars will collide to determine just that. This Thursday, Jake Something, Daivari, Rohit Raju and Trey Miguel square off in a high-stakes #1 contenders match!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Your night begins with an all-new Before the IMPACT, this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV! Join Jon Burton, Gia Miller and Josh Mathews as they bring you all things IMPACT, including a must-see exclusive match. Crazzy Steve goes one-on-one with Fallah Bahh and with Decay and No Way at ringside, things are bound to get crazy!

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action doesn’t stop when IMPACT! goes off the air. Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for a new episode of IMPACT in 60, featuring the greatest matches from the IMPACT career of Booker T!

