Impact Wrestling Preview (9/15/20)

Last week we saw the new world champion Eric Young open the show and almost piledrive the wife of Eddie Edwards, Alisha Edwards but Tommy Dreamer made the save. Eric Young would go on to beat Dreamer in the main event of the show and continue the attack afterwards. This lead to Rich Swann making his return.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last week, nobody was more shocked than Eric Young to see Rich Swann make his return on IMPACT! After EY’s repeated attacks, it was believed that he would never step foot into the IMPACT Zone again. However, after EY attempted to add Tommy Dreamer his hit list, Swann made the save before any further damage could be done. What’s next for Rich Swann? This Tuesday, find out when he once again appears in the IMPACT Zone.

Preview (via IMPACT) - After an incredible contest that saw the Motor City Machine Guns retain the Tag Team Championships over the Rascalz last week, chaos erupted in the tag team division. With Bound for Glory on the horizon, every team in IMPACT Wrestling is looking to make a statement in hopes of earning themselves a Tag Team Championship opportunity on the biggest show of the year. This lead to a huge post-match brawl between the Guns, the Rascalz, the Good Brothers, The North, and Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. The action continues this Tuesday when four of those teams compete in what is sure to be a chaotic eight man tag.

Preview (via IMPACT) - With Wrestle House in the rear view mirror, #1 contender Kylie Rae has her sights set on the Knockouts Championship. Drama reigned supreme on Locker Room Talk last week when reigning Knockouts champ Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee confronted Madison Rayne‘s guests, Kylie Rae and Susie during the show. This lead to a huge tag team match being made for this Tuesday’s episode of IMPACT! Who will gain momentum leading into the inevitable Knockouts Championship collision between The Virtuosa and Smiley Kylie?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Brian Myers calls himself the Most Professional Wrestler. But the methods he used to pick up two victories over Willie Mack in recent weeks weren’t very professional at all. After Myers was forced into an impromptu match against Willie Mack, one where he had to compete in his street clothes, he used a low blow behind the referees back to steal the win. Now these two rivals are set to compete in a scheduled rematch. Will Myers employ the same dirty tactics or will Willie force him to change up his game-plan?

Preview (via IMPACT) - While Rosemary focuses on securing the only individual who can officiate a demon wedding, John E Bravo is supposed to be overseeing the planning. But in typical Taya fashion, she has taken total control away from him. After Bravo denied Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz invitations because “Taya would never allow it”, things have gotten physical. Last week, Taya defeated Tasha in singles competition but will she be able to do the same to Kiera? Find out on IMPACT!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last week, TJP defeated Chris Bey in a highly-competitive singles match, effectively jumping him in line for the next shot at Rohit Raju‘s X-Division Title. However, one must always stay vigilant when they are competing in the ultra-stacked X-Division. This week on IMPACT!, TJP takes to the ring to battle Trey Miguel and a loss to the Rascal may derail his plans for a future X-Division Title opportunity.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Rule #1 for not angering the Deaners – don’t touch their beer. At Wrestle House, Cody Deaner and Cousin Jake were sure that XXXL stole their stash from the communal fridge, leading to a heated brawl that went all over the premises. Of course, we now know that the true culprit was Crazzy Steve but that’s beside the point. This Tuesday, the fight continues inside the IMPACT Zone when these two teams square off in hard-hitting tag team action.

