Impact Wrestling Preview 9.2.21

Last week’s edition of Impact we witness the fallout from Emergence and are now on the road to Victory Road.

We saw Ace Austin, Number One Contender to the world title go face to face with IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage ahead of their title match at Victory Road. This lead to a match being made for tonight, Ace Austin vs Tommy Dreamer and if Tommy wins the title match will become a three way. Plus X-Division Champion Josh Alexander called out any former X-Division Champion to challenge him. Who will answer the call?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - After becoming the new #1 contender for the IMPACT World Title, Ace Austin interrupted an emotional moment between longtime friends, IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage and Tommy Dreamer. Following an all-out brawl that saw Christian Cage and Tommy Dreamer clear the ring of Ace Austin and Madman Fulton, “The Inevitable” one demanded a match with Dreamer this Thursday. Scott D’Amore granted him the match under one condition – if Tommy Dreamer can defeat Ace Austin, the IMPACT World Title match between Christian Cage and Ace Austin at Victory Road will be become a Triple Threat!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Since winning the title back in April, X-Division Champion Josh Alexander has conquered every challenger that has been put in his way. Following his breathtaking defense against Jake Something, “Walking Weapon” issued an open challenge to any former X-Division Champion this Thursday! Who will answer the call for a shot at the coveted X-Division Title and will they bring an end to Josh Alexander’s reign of dominance?

Preview (via IMPACT) - After their 3-on-1 victory over Taylor Wilde last week, The Influence looked to eliminate her once and for all. But their plans were thwarted when Jordynne Grace and Rachel Ellering came to the aid of the Knockouts veteran, sending The Influence retreating. This Thursday, the odds will be even when Taylor Wilde, Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering take on Madison Rayne, Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb With a K in what will certainly be an action-packed six-person tag!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Following Matt Cardona’s recent victory over Rohit Raju, the intimidating force known as Shera attacked him from behind in a brutal post-match assault. Just as Shera was about to add insult to injury, Chelsea Green made the save and sent both Rohit and Shera retreating to the back. Now the engaged couple is set to collide with the “Desi Hitman” and “The Indian Lion” in a heated tag team grudge match this Thursday!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Decay has been a thorn in the side of Fallah Bahh in recent weeks, praying on his fears and using it to their advantage. Last week, Fallah Bahh approached Tasha Steelz to apologize for costing them their eight-person tag against the demonic group and claimed that he would make things right. This Thursday, Fallah Bahh looks to do just that when he teams with No Way to battle Decay’s Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve in terrifying tag team action!

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins on Before the IMPACT, this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV as IMPACT newcomer John Skyler looks to continue his wave of momentum against the powerful Jake Something. After defeating Matt Cardona in what many considered to be a huge upset, John Skyler interrupted an interview with Jake Something, claiming that Gia Miller should be talking to him instead. Will John Skyler put his money where his mouth is and score another huge victory? Or will Jake Something teach him a painful lesson in respect?

The action doesn’t stop when IMPACT! goes off the air. Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for a new episode of IMPACT in 60, featuring the greatest matches and moments from the IMPACT career of Killer Kross!

