Impact Wrestling Preview 9.23.21

This past Saturday was Victory Road on Impact Plus which saw four titles on the line and every champion retained the gold. We also saw X-Division Champion Josh Alexander enacted Option C and will now relinquish the title to challenge Impact World Champion Christian Cage for the gold at Bound For Glory next month in Vegas.

As we are now on the road to Bound For Glory and sit just a month away from the event. What is next for the men and women of the Impact roster?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - After defeating Chris Sabin to retain the X-Division Title and cement his legacy as one of the greatest X-Division Champions of all time, Josh Alexander shocked the world when he confronted IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage at the conclusion of Victory Road. As “Walking Weapon” stood face-to-face with “The Instant Classic”, he uttered the words “Bound For Glory… Option C”. Moments after Victory Road went off the air, the match was made official. Josh Alexander will exercise Option C to relinquish the X-Division Title in exchange for an IMPACT World Title opportunity against Christian Cage at IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest event of the year, Bound For Glory! This Thursday on IMPACT!, what will Josh Alexander have to say about this groundbreaking announcement? Find out when he kicks off the show!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Chris Bey and Hikuleo may have defeated Juice Robinson and David Finlay at Victory Road – but the war between Bullet Club and FinJuice is far from over! This Thursday on IMPACT!, Hikuleo steps into an IMPACT ring once again as he goes one-on-one with David Finlay in what promises to be a hard-hitting affair. Will Hikuleo continue Bullet Club’s dominance with another victory or can David Finlay turn the tide of war in FinJuice’s favor?

Preview (via IMPACT) - When Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo attacked Mickie James after her in-ring return at NWA 73, the Knockouts veteran vowed to teach her the true definition of “Hardcore Country”. Last week, Mickie James did just that when she delivered an all-out assault on the “The Virtuosa”. With these two legendary competitors on a collision course, there’s no telling what will happen when Mickie James appears in the IMPACT Zone this Thursday night!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Just weeks after Rohit Raju took Chelsea Green out of action with a devastating Tiger Knee, Matt Cardona was out for revenge when he battled “The Desi Hitman” in a No DQ match at Victory Road. But when Cardona found himself on the receiving end of a two-on-one beatdown from Rohit and Shera, it was Green who made her triumphant return and evened the odds for her fiancé. This Thursday on IMPACT!, Chelsea Green seeks vengeance on Rohit Raju when they compete in a personal grudge match!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Kick off your night with an all-new Before the IMPACT, this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV. Join Jon Burton, Gia Miller, Josh Matthews and George Iceman as they bring you all things IMPACT, including a must-see exclusive match!

The action doesn’t stop when IMPACT! goes off the air. Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for a new episode of IMPACT in 60, featuring the dangerous high-wire spectacle known as Ultimate X!

