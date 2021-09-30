Impact Wrestling Preview 9.30.21

Last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling began the road to Bound For Glory. Josh Alexander officially enacted Option C, a number one contender’s match for the Knockouts Tag Titles was announced plus a series of triple threat matches will take place and the winners will go to Bound For Glory to crowned a new X-Division Champion.

Tonight as we sit 23 days away from BFG we got us a street fight and the return of The Fallen Angel Christopher Daniels in action after being away for seven years.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Christopher Daniels is back in IMPACT Wrestling! As one of the most decorated stars in promotional history, “The Fallen Angel” stepped through the forbidden door, evening the odds for IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage and Josh Alexander after an attack from Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. In a digital exclusive interview with IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore, Daniels made it clear that he wasn’t just here to get involved in other people’s business – he wants to compete! This Thursday, Christopher Daniels steps into an IMPACT ring for the first time since 2014 as he goes one-on-one with Madman Fulton.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The personal rivalry between Eddie Edwards and W. Morrissey is set to explode when they meet in what promises to be a violent Street Fight this Thursday. Just a few weeks ago at Victory Road, Morrissey powerbombed Eddie’s wife, Alisha, during the epic tag team match pitting Morrissey and Moose against the unlikely alliance of Eddie and Sami Callihan. After Eddie and Sami’s plans to exact their revenge were thwarted by security, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore made this match official. With no disqualifications and no countouts, there’s no telling what may happen when these two bitter rivals collide!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - After Josh Alexander relinquished the X-Division Title in exchange for an IMPACT World Title shot against Christian Cage at Bound For Glory, the tournament to crown a new champion begins. This Thursday, three of the hottest high-flyers in professional wrestling today, Laredo Kid, Trey Miguel and the debuting Alex Zayne, kick off the X-Division Title Tournament in a first-round three-way match! The winner will advance to the finals at Bound For Glory, where a new champion will be crowned. Who will sacrifice it all for this golden opportunity?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - As the Knockouts division prepares for the return of IMPACT’s all-Knockout event, Knockouts Knockdown, the entire roster has their sights set on championship gold. After The Influence demanded a Knockouts Tag Team Title opportunity against Decay, IMPACT Hall of Famer and first-ever Knockouts Champion Gail Kim announced that they would have to earn that opportunity. This Thursday, Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood square off against another deserving duo, Jordynne Grace and Rachel Ellering, in a #1 Contenders match for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Your night begins with new edition of BTI, this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV. After making his shocking return to help Rohit Raju defeat Chelsea Green last week, Raj Singh must now face off against an enraged Matt Cardona! Don’t miss this exclusive match, plus so much more as Jon Burton, Gia Miller, Josh Matthews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.

The action doesn’t stop when IMPACT! goes off the air. Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for a new episode of IMPACT in 60, featuring the greatest matches from the IMPACT career of former X-Division and IMPACT World Tag Team Champion, Kazarian!

