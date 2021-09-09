Impact Wrestling Preview 9.9.21

Last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling saw X-Division Champion Josh Alexander host an open challenge to any former X-Division Champion. The challenge was then answered by Jake Crist but Alexander retained the gold. We also saw an “alliance” being formed between Moose and W. Morrissey.

We now sit just nine days away from Victory Road on Impact Plus. What is next for the men and women of the Impact roster?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - After The Good Brothers were defeated by Rich Swann and Willie Mack in a non-title contest, the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions took Willie out of action by driving him through a table. Last week, Swann would retaliate with a brutal steel chair attack but his revenge was cut short when security deescalated the situation. Now Swann has another chance at vengeance when he meets Karl Anderson in a wild and unpredictable Bunkhouse Brawl this Thursday!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Another chapter in one of IMPACT Wrestling’s most storied rivalries will be written when Moose battles Eddie Edwards this Thursday! After W. Morrissey and Moose formed a powerful alliance bent on his destruction, Eddie found himself on the receiving end of an unrelenting two-on-one beatdown. With memories of Moose’s past wrongdoings to his wife, Alisha, on his mind, Edwards will stop at nothing to send a physical message to the self-proclaimed “Wrestling God”.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Just two weeks after Chris Bey cheated to defeat David Finlay in singles competition, the two rivals will throw down in a highly-anticipated rematch this Thursday! While Juice Robinson’s attacker remains a mystery, Finlay is certain that the Bullet Club’s “Ultimate Finesser” is responsible, considering their recent turmoil with the group led by Jay White. Will lightning strike twice for Chris Bey or will David Finlay even the score with a victory?

Preview (via IMPACT) - For weeks, animosities between Steve Maclin and Petey Williams have been building. This Thursday, they’re set to explode when these two bitter enemies collide in singles action once again! At Emergence, Maclin defeated Williams with the use of a low blow and promises more mayhem in their second one-on-one meeting. Will Maclin continue his path of destruction or will Petey exact his revenge with a Canadian Destroyer?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Ever since Tasha Steelz betrayed Kiera Hogan to join forces with Savannah Evans, her sights have been set on reclaiming the Knockouts Tag Team Championship. Last week, Tasha and Savannah delivered a blindside attack to Havok and Rosemary during Decay’s tag team bout with Fallah Bahh and No Way, sending a violent message to the reigning champs. This Thursday, Tasha looks to take another step towards a coveted Knockouts Tag Team Title opportunity when she battles Rosemary one-on-one!

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins on Before the IMPACT, this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV. IMPACT newcomer John Skyler looks to continue his wave of momentum when he clashes with the high-flying Laredo Kid, who is making his return to IMPACT Wrestling! Plus, Jon Burton, Gia Miller, Josh Matthews and George Iceman get you ready for the huge night ahead.

The action doesn’t stop when IMPACT! goes off the air. Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for a new episode of IMPACT in 60, featuring the greatest matches and moments from the IMPACT career “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers!

