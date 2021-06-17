IMPACT Wrestling Preview: Against All Odds Fallout 6.17.21

Tonight we witness all the fallout from this past Saturday’s Against All Odds PPV. The show saw four titles on the line and every champion successfully defended their belts. We also saw Don Callis fire Sami Callihan to close the show.

What is next for IMPACT as we sit just FOUR WEEKS AWAY from Slammiversary? What is next for Sami Callihan and the future of the Slammiversary main event?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - This past Saturday at Against All Odds, Kenny Omega retained the IMPACT World Title over Moose with the help of the AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks. After the match, Sami Callihan was on the verge of assaulting the champ when IMPACT Executive Vice President Don Callis fired him on the spot! With Sami Callihan’s future and the Slammiversary 2021 main event in question, what will happen next on IMPACT?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - After weeks of anticipation, Steve Maclin makes his IMPACT Wrestling debut this Thursday!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - NJPW legend Satoshi Kojima and Joe Doering renewed their epic rivalry in a physical bout at Against All Odds. While Doering may have won the battle, the war with Violent By Design is far from over! This Thursday, Satoshi Kojima goes one-on-one with Rhino and if he wins, he and Eddie Edwards will receive an IMPACT World Tag Team Title opportunity!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - A new #1 contender for the X-Division Title was set to be crowned in a star-studded 5-way match at Against All Odds. But a vengeful Madman Fulton would ensure that if Ace Austin wasn’t going to win, then nobody was. After he was on the receiving end of a breathtaking top rope Canadian Destroyer last week, Fulton laid out Trey Miguel, Petey Williams, Chris Bey and Rohit Raju, bringing the #1 contenders match to a halt. This Thursday, Fulton must answer to the reigning X-Division Champion, Josh Alexander, when they collide in singles action!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Just days after Tenille Dashwood defeated Jordynne Grace at Against All Odds, she must step into the ring with Jordynne’s tag team partner, Rachel Ellering. Will Ellering fare better against the devious duo of Dashwood and Kaleb With a K? Find out this Thursday on IMPACT!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - After coming up short in their IMPACT World Tag Team Title match against Violent By Design, Decay look to get back on track when Black Taurus battles TJPin singles action. Meanwhile, TJP is just two weeks removed from the grueling 60-Minute Ironman Match with X-Division Champion Josh Alexander. What will these two incredible athletes be willing to sacrifice in order to obtain victory?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Daivari goes one-on-one with Jake Something in this week’s BTI exclusive match! Plus, Jon Burton, Gia Miller and Josh Mathews bring you all the in-depth previews, exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes access ahead of an all-new IMPACT! Don’t miss Before the IMPACT this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action doesn’t stop when IMPACT! goes off the air. Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for a new episode of IMPACT in 60 featuring the greatest matches from the IMPACT career of Rhino!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!