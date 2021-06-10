Impact Wrestling Preview: Against All Odds Go Home Show 6.10.21

Last week’s edition of IMPACT saw the in ring debut of New Japan Legend Kojima and more matches announced for Against All Odds.

We now sit just TWO DAYS AWAY from Against All Odds. What is next for the men and women of the IMPACT roster?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last week, The Good Brothers attacked Moose during the IMPACT! main event, awarding the victory to Sami Callihan via disqualification. Moments later, Scott D’Amore confronted Don Callis in the back and stated that since the #1 contender for Kenny Omega’s IMPACT World Title was technically defeated, a decision must be made. Will Omega’s upcoming IMPACT World Title defense against Moose become a Triple Threat with the inclusion of Sami Callihan? Scott D’Amore, Don Callis and AEW President Tony Khan converge at the IMPACT and AEW Summit to get to the bottom of it.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Before W. Morrissey battles Rich Swann in a personal grudge match at Against All Odds, Willie Mack looks to settle his score with the big man when they collide in a No DQ match on IMPACT! It wasn’t long ago when Swann came to the aid of his best friend, Willie Mack, after he was on the receiving end of a brutal beatdown from an enraged Morrissey. Last week, Willie returned the favor after Swann was blindsided by his Against All Odds opponent. Brace yourselves for what promises to be wall-to-wall brawl between two of IMPACT’s largest athletes!

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Against All Odds, Violent By Design’s Joe Doering renews an epic rivalry from Japan when he battles NJPW legend Satoshi Kojima. But before he gets there, he must battle another one of his rivals since coming to IMPACT and a man who has great respect for Kojima, “Mr. AIP” Eddie Edwards. Will Doering send a physical message to Kojima just days away from Against All Odds?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Speaking of epic rivalries, Havok and Rosemary will write yet another chapter in theirs when they collide in singles action on IMPACT! – but this time, the stakes are higher than ever. Following a backstage confrontation where Havok made it clear that, despite her momentary alliance with Decay, her sights are firmly set on reclaiming the Knockouts Title from Deonna Purrazzo. With Rosemary having earned a Knockouts Title shot at Against All Odds, Rosemary offered to sweeten the deal for “The Kaiju Queen”. If Havok can defeat Rosemary on IMPACT!, she will be added to the Knockouts Title match this Saturday on IMPACT Plus!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Who will gain momentum heading into the Knockouts Tag Team Title clash between Fire ‘N Flava and the team of Kimber Lee and Susan at Against All Odds? We find out this Thursday on IMPACT! when one half of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Tasha Steelz, battles IMPACT’s “Crown Jewel” Kimber Lee with their respective partners at ringside!

Preview (via IMPACT) - The stars of the X-Division bring their aerial offense to IMPACT! this week as Rohit Raju and Chris Bey take on Trey Miguel and Petey Williams in tag team action. This comes just days before Rohit, Bey, Trey, Petey and Ace Austin compete in a #1 Contenders X-Division match at Against All Odds to determine who’s next in line for a shot at Josh Alexander’s X-Division Championship!

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action starts on Before the IMPACT, this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV! As Violent By Design and Decay prepare to go to war with the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles on the line at Against All Odds, we get a preview of things to come when Deaner takes on Crazzy Steve in an exclusive matchup. Plus, BTI has everything you need to know ahead of an all-new IMPACT!, including in-depth previews, exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes access!

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action doesn’t stop when IMPACT! goes off the air. Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for a new episode of IMPACT in 60 featuring the greatest matches from the IMPACT career of Doc Gallows!

