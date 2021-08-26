Impact Wrestling Preview: Emergence Fallout 8.26.21

This past Friday on IMPACT Plus was the Emergence special. Three titles were on the line that night and all the champions retained their gold.

Tonight we not only witness the fallout from Emergence but also the final build of Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs Melina for the title that will take place at this Saturday’s NWA Empowerrr PPV.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Emergence, Christian Cage successfully defended his IMPACT World Title against “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers in a highly-competitive contest that had the IMPACT Zone and fans around the world on the edge of their seats. But there’s no rest for the weary as Christian Cage must now focus on his next challenger who won a four-way #1 Contenders match earlier in the night, “The Inevitable”, Ace Austin! As Christian Cage and Ace Austin prepare to square off in just a few weeks at Victory Road, what will happen when the reigning IMPACT World Champion steps foot inside the IMPACT Zone this Thursday?

Preview (via IMPACT) - The Good Brothers proved why they are one of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling today when they defeated Violent By Design and Rich Swann and Willie Mack to retain the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles at Emergence. But in a digital exclusive clip, Rich Swann and Willie Mack made a point that it was neither of them who took the fall in the three-way match and thus, they are deserving of another opportunity at the gold. This Thursday, they will have the chance to earn another IMPACT World Tag Team Title shot when they battle the reigning champs, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, in a highly-anticipated contest!

Preview (via IMPACT) - In the leadup to the four-way #1 Contenders match at Emergence, Chris Sabin and Sami Callihan were forced to team up against their other two opponents, Ace Austin and Moose. And while they were successful in scoring the victory, their alliance didn’t last much longer as Sami Callihan spiked him with a vicious Piledriver just moments after the bell! This Thursday, Chris Sabin seeks revenge on Sami Callihan when they collide one-on-one.

Preview (via IMPACT) - It was a shocking turn of events last week when David Finlay discovered that his longtime partner, Juice Robinson, had been attacked backstage! While he remains uncertain, David Finlay has his suspicions on who the attacker may be – “The Ultimate Finesser”, Chris Bey. Following NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White’s victory over David Finlay at NJPW Resurgence, David Finlay will be looking to bounce back against the Bullet Club’s newest member in singles action this Thursday.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Madison Rayne made her triumphant return to the ring when she defeated Taylor Wilde in a thrilling encounter at Emergence. But of course, it wasn’t without the help of her new allies in The Influence, Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb With a K. Despite the overwhelming odds, Taylor Wilde has agreed to face The Influence in a 1-on-3 Handicap match this Thursday! Will Taylor Wilde shock the world or will The Influence continue to dominate the headlines?

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins on Before the IMPACT, this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV. Just days after Steve Maclin defeated a game Petey Williams at Emergence, the master of mayhem looks to continue his wave of momentum when he issues an open challenge in this week’s BTI exclusive match! Is there anyone brave enough to go toe-to-toe with Steve Maclin?

The action doesn’t stop when IMPACT! goes off the air. Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for a new episode of IMPACT in 60, featuring the greatest matches and moments from the IMPACT career of “The Machine” Brian Cage!

