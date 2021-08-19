Impact Wrestling Preview: Emergence Go Home Show 8.19.21

Last week’s edition of IMPACT saw the return of former Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne who helped Tenille Dashwood pick up the win over Taylor Wilde. In the main event we saw Brian Myers come out on top in a 20 Man Battle Royal to become the number one contender to the Impact World Title which is now in possession of AEW Superstar, Christian Cage.

Tonight is the go home show for the IMPACT Plus special Emergence which takes place tomorrow night at 7pm EST.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - On the first-ever AEW Rampage, Christian Cage dethroned “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega to become the new IMPACT World Champion in a historic moment that shocked the wrestling world! As Christian Cage prepares to make his first title defense against “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers at Emergence, “The Instant Classic” returns to the IMPACT Zone for the first time in over a decade this Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Before Melina challenges “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Title, history will be made when she makes her IMPACT in-ring debut this Thursday! As Melina looks to build momentum towards NWA EmPowerrr, who will step up to face one of the most legendary competitors in women’s wrestling?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The four runners-up in the recent #1 Contenders Battle Royal will have another chance to earn an IMPACT World Title opportunity when they compete in a four-way #1 Contenders match at Emergence. But before that happens, they must team up for a tag team match of epic proportions as Moose and Ace Austin battle Chris Sabin and Sami Callihan this Thursday!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Before IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers defend their titles against Violent By Design and the team of Rich Swann and Willie Mack at Emergence, Doc Gallows will go head-to-head with Joe Doering to answer the all-important question, who is the best big man in the business? This Thursday, brace yourself for what will certainly be a thunderous, hard-hitting collision like no other!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last week, Knockouts veteran Madison Rayne made her jaw-dropping return when she cost Taylor Wilde her match against Tenille Dashwood. While Madison’s intentions remain unclear, one thing is for certain – her alliance with Tenille Dashwood has put the entire Knockouts Division on notice. This Thursday, Madison hosts the return of Locker Room Talk with special guest, Tenille Dashwood!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Matt Cardona was well on his way to defeating IMPACT newcomer John Skyler last week when Rohit Raju provided a distraction from ringside, allowing Skyler to score the huge upset victory! Now Cardona is out for revenge when he battles Rohit’s muscle, “The Indian Lion” Shera this Thursday night.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Kick off your night with an all-new Before the IMPACT, this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV ! Join Jon Burton, Gia Miller and Josh Mathews as they get you ready for all things IMPACT, plus a must-see exclusive match between Tasha Steelz and Knockouts Tag Team Champion Havok! After Tasha brought a violent end to her partnership with Kiera Hogan, she and her new ally, the powerful Savannah Evans, have their sights set on reclaiming Knockouts gold.

The action doesn’t stop when IMPACT! goes off the air. Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for a new episode of IMPACT in 60, Best of UK Invasion. Don’t miss the greatest matches and moments of Magnus, Doug Williams and Rob Terry!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!