Impact Wrestling Preview: Homecoming Go Home Show 7.29.21

Last week’s edition of IMPACT we witnessed the fallout from Slammiversary. We saw the debut of Bullet Club leader Jay White who offered an invitation to Chris Bey to join the club. With the power of Gail Kim and Mickie James Deonna Purrazzo accepted to come join NWA Empowerrr.

Tonight is the Homecoming IMPACT Plus Go Home Show and over the past week teams have been announced on Twitter.

Here are the Homecoming teams announced:

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Slammiversary, Chris Sabin toppled the self-proclaimed “Wrestling God” as he picked up one of the biggest wins of his illustrious career. But days later, Moose confronted Scott D’Amore and demanded a rematch! The confident Sabin had no issue granting him his wish and the match was made official for this Thursday’s IMPACT! main event. Will lightning strike twice for Chris Sabin as he continues to ride his wave of momentum? Or will Moose retaliate and prove why he’s one of the most dominant forces in IMPACT Wrestling history?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Just days after making his shocking IMPACT debut at Slammiversary, NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White wasted no time ushering in a new era of the Bullet Club as he looked to recruit Chris Bey into his prestigious group. While Bey insisted that he works alone, he quickly changed his mind when IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers delivered a two-on-one attack to White. It appears as though Jay White and Chris Bey are on the same page and they’ll need to be when they take on Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson this Thursday on IMPACT!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Pro Wrestling fans around the world were thrilled when FinJuice made their triumphant return at Slammiversary. But unfortunately for David Finlay and Juice Robinson, they were quickly targeted by the devastating group of IMPACT mainstays, Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju and Shera. Following a brutal assault, FinJuice would align themselves with IMPACT Wrestling’s newest tag team – Fallah Bahh and No Way, the latter of which made his jaw-dropping debut at Slammiversary! Now the two groups are set to collide in what will certainly be an explosive 8-man tag team match this Thursday on IMPACT!

Preview (via IMPACT) - It’s time to get Wilde once again! After a mysterious disappearance that many believed Tenille Dashwood was involved in, Taylor Wilde made her stunning return on the post-Slammiversary edition of IMPACT! Wilde would go on to distract Dashwood from ringside, costing her team the all-important victory in a six-person tag. But before Wilde can get her hands on Dashwood, she must first get through Dashwood’s personal photographer, Kaleb With a K this Thursday night!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Violent By Design’s plans fell through at Slammiversary when they lost the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles to The Good Brothers in a four-way match also involving Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Fallah Bahh and No Way. VBD’s maniacal leader, Eric Young, is blaming Swann and Mack for that loss and their first measure of revenge came just days later via a blindside attack. This Thursday on IMPACT!, the war continues when Young sends Deaner and Rhino into battle against Rich Swann and Willie Mack!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Your night begins with an all-new Before the IMPACT, this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV! Join Jon Burton, Gia Miller and Josh Mathews as they bring you all things IMPACT, including a must-see exclusive match! The dominant Steve Maclin has demanded more competition and he’s going to get it when he battles Trey Miguel.

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action continues when IMPACT! goes off the air. Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for a new episode of IMPACT in 60, featuring the greatest matches and moments from the IMPACT career of Knockouts legend, Mickie James!

