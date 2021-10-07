Impact Wrestling Preview: Knockouts Knockdown Go Home Show 10.7.21

Last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling saw the X-Division Championship tournament kick off as Trey Miguel defeated Laredo Kid and debuting Alex Zayne to punch his ticket to Bound For Glory. We also saw The Bullet Club strengthen in numbers as El Phantasmo returned to the Impact Zone as he helped Chris Bey and Hikuleo beat down FinJuice. Plus the return of Heath to confront Rhino and Violent By Design.

Tonight we sit just 48 hours away from Knockouts Knockdown on Impact Plus.

What is next for the men and women of the Impact roster?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Before they face off for the IMPACT World Title at Bound For Glory, Christian Cage and Josh Alexander must team up against Ace Austin and Madman Fulton this Thursday! After Ace got involved in Christopher Daniels’ IMPACT in-ring return against Madman Fulton last week, the “Walking Weapon” came to Daniels’ aid. When Ace demanded that IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore do something about it, he made this match official! Will Christian Cage and Josh Alexander be able to coexist or will the friction between them allow Ace Austin and Madman Fulton to exact their revenge?

Preview (via IMPACT) - The war between Bullet Club and FinJuice rages on, this time with the addition of two high-flying, highly-skilled athletes! After El Phantasmo made his IMPACT return to give Bullet Club the all-important numbers advantage, David Finlay and Juice Robinson recruited former IMPACT World, X-Division and Tag Team Champion, Chris Sabin, to fight by their side. This Thursday, another chapter in this epic rivalry will be written when Bullet Club battles FinJuice and Chris Sabin in six-man tag team action!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Just 48 hours before the Knockouts Knockdown Tournament takes over Impact Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, we get a preview of things to come in this star-studded six-Knockout tag! Mercedes Martinez makes her highly-anticipated IMPACT in-ring debut as she teams with Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans to battle Su Yung’s Undead Bridesmaids, Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren, and their partner, Lady Frost. Who will gain momentum heading into the monumental return of IMPACT’s all-Knockout event?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Heath made his shocking IMPACT return last week, breaking up what could have been a dangerous situation for his longtime friend, Rhino, at the hands of Violent By Design! After Rhino was given an ultimatum by Eric Young, Heath gave him another choice: join forces against the group that has terrorized IMPACT for months. But a conflicted “War Machine” would avoid picking a side altogether, exiting through the crowd. What will Heath have to say when he addresses the IMPACT Zone this Thursday?

Preview (via IMPACT) - The tournament to crown a new X-Division Champion continues when Black Taurus, Steve Maclin and Petey Williams square off in three-way action this Thursday! After Trey Miguel was victorious over Laredo Kid and Alex Zayne last week, who will join him in the finals at IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest event of the year, Bound For Glory? While Taurus and Maclin look to capture the gold for the very first time, Williams is no stranger to being X-Division Champion. Buckle up for what will certainly be an edge-of-your-seat, high-stakes collision!

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins on Before the IMPACT, this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV. For weeks, Matthew Rehwoldt has been admiring Laredo Kid’s in-ring artistry and now he’ll have a chance to experience it first-hand when they face off in this week’s BTI exclusive match! Plus, Jon Burton, Gia Miller, Josh Matthews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.

The action doesn’t stop when IMPACT! goes off the air. Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for a new episode of IMPACT in 60, featuring the greatest matches that utilized Option C!

