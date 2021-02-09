IMPACT Wrestling Preview: No Surrender Go Home Show 2.9.21

Last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling saw the return of the legend ODB, Beer Guns getting a shot at the tag team titles, and Moose standing tall to close the show.

Tonight is the go home show for No Surrender. What is in store for IMPACT on the go home show?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Just days before Rich Swann defends the IMPACT World Championship against Tommy Dreamer on his 50th birthday, the two IMPACT Wrestling mainstays will sign the contract for their highly-anticipated No Surrender main event. It was last week on IMPACT! when Swann and Dreamer came out on the losing end of a match against Moose and Chris Bey. Will the two friends be able to put that loss behind them and focus on their friendly World Title clash this Saturday at No Surrender?

Preview (via IMPACT) - IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers are set to defend their titles against AEW’s Private Party this Saturday at No Surrender. But first, they must get by the veteran team of Chris Sabin and James Storm on IMPACT! It was just a few weeks ago that Private Party defeated Sabin and Storm with the help of “Big Money” Matt Hardy and Jerry Lynn to earn their title opportunity at No Surrender. But after a backstage altercation with Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson last week, Sabin and Storm talked their way into a title opportunity of their own just days before the big event.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Bam! Last week, ODB made her shocking return to IMPACT Wrestling when she came to the aid of Jordynne Grace and Jazz after a 3-on-2 attack from Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee and Susan. With the odds now even, ODB is set for in-ring competition as she battles IMPACT Wrestling’s “Crown Jewel”, Kimber Lee this Tuesday night.

Preview (via IMPACT) - One week after Havok & Nevaeh crashed Fire ‘N Flava Fest, the “Kaiju Queen” was victorious over one half of the reigning Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Tasha Steelz. This Tuesday, the rivalry continues as Nevaeh takes to the ring to battle Kiera Hogan one-on-one. A victory for Nevaeh could be what her team needs to secure another shot at Fire ‘N Flava’s Knockouts Tag Team Titles after coming up short in the finals of the tournament at Hard To Kill.

Preview (via IMPACT) - The eight competitors in this Saturday’s Triple Threat Revolver are set to collide in a huge 8-man tag this Tuesday on IMPACT! On one side, Trey Miguel, Josh Alexander, Willie Mack and Suicide join forces. On the other, Chris Bey, Ace Austin, Daivari and Blake Christian stand in their way. With a shot at the X-Division Title up for grabs at No Surrender, who will gain momentum heading into this all-important opportunity?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Immediately after IMPACT! goes off the air at 10/9c, stay tuned to AXS TV for a new episode of IMPACT in 60 featuring some of the best matches and moments from one of the greatest tag teams in IMPACT Wrestling history, the Motor City Machine Guns.

