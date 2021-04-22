Impact Wrestling Preview: Rebellion Go Home Show 4.22.21

Last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling saw the WWE/ECW legend Jazz give her retirement speech and went out on top with a win over Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire N Flava. We also saw a chaotic press conference between AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact Unified World Champion Rich Swann ahead of Rebellion.

Tonight is the go home show for Rebellion which airs this Sunday on Fite TV. What is in store for the Impact Zone as we sit just THREE DAYS away from Rebellion?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last week, Eddie Edwards, Willie Mack, James Storm and Chris Sabin brought the fight to Violent By Design in a chaotic brawl. Before the two squads collide in a huge 8-man tag team match at Rebellion, Eddie Edwards will renew his rivalry with the group’s leader, Eric Young. As the war against VBD continues, who will gain momentum heading into Rebellion?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Just days before their IMPACT World Tag Team Championship rematch against FinJuice, The Good Brothers take to the ring on IMPACT! After David Finlay and Juice Robinson won the titles at Sacrifice, they returned to New Japan Pro Wrestling with the gold in their possession. Since then, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson have been embroiled in a rivalry with the demonic group known as Decay. Who will come out on top when The Good Brothers battle Decay this Thursday night?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Before Tenille Dashwood challenges Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship at Rebellion, she must first go one-on-one with a member of Deonna’s cohort, the bizarre Susan. Last week, Tenille Dashwood reminded the world that Deonna Purrazzo has never defeated her in singles action. Will Tenille’s confidence heading into Rebellion propel her to a victory on IMPACT? Or will Susan derail her momentum? Only time will tell.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last week, Fire ‘N Flava disrespectfully interrupted the retirement ceremony of the legendary Jazz. After Jordynne Grace and Jazz defeated the Knockouts Tag Team Champions in a non-title match, Scott D’Amore granted them a title opportunity. While Jazz decided to remain in retirement, she offered to find Jordynne a new partner. While that partner remains a mystery, we do know that Jordynne will collide with Kiera Hogan in singles action on IMPACT!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Following a backstage altercation that saw Rohit Raju and Shera deliver an unjust beatdown on Jake Something, Shera will have to go it alone when he battles Jake one-on-one. There’s no doubt that Jake Something has elevated himself in recent months, but Rohit claims that he’s not on their level. Buckle up for what promises to be an earth-shaking clash of giants!

Preview (via IMPACT) - BTI gets the action started early, Thursday nights at 7/6c on AXS TV. Tune in for in-depth previews, exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes access just one hour before IMPACT! goes on the air. This week, friends of the X-Division Title competitors at Rebellion will collide as Madman Fulton, Fallah Bahh and Petey Williams square off!

