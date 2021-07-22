IMPACT Wrestling Preview: Slammiversary Fallout 7.22.21

This past day IMPACT Wrestling celebrated it’s 19th year anniversary with the Slammiversary PPV. The show saw all the titles up for grabs and a couple of surprises as well. We also saw two titles change hands, the return of the fans to the IMPACT Zone and an ending that changed the landscape of IMPACT Wrestling FOREVER.

What is next for the men and women of IMPACT Wrestling?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Perhaps the biggest surprise of the night came after the brutal and bloody main event between IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega and Sami Callihan. As Omega was celebrating his victory alongside Don Callis and IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, New Japan Pro-Wrestling NEVER Openweight Champion and leader of the Bullet Club, Jay White, made a shocking appearance. What are White’s intentions now that he’s arrived in IMPACT Wrestling? Only time will tell.

Preview (via IMPACT) - History was made on the LIVE Countdown to Slammiversary when Rosemary and Havok defeated Fire ‘N Flava to become Knockouts Tag Team Champions for the very first time. But there’s no rest for the weary as they must now defend their newly-won titles in a rematch against the former champs this Thursday on IMPACT! Will lightning strike twice for Decay or will Fire ‘N Flava reclaim what they believe is rightfully theirs?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Mickie James kicked down the forbidden door at Slammiversary when she confronted Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo just moments after her victory over Thunder Rosa. As the Executive Producer of Empowerrr, NWA’s first-ever all women’s Pay-Per-View, Mickie invited “The Virtuosa” to appear at the event. But after Purrazzo disrespected the Knockouts legend for interrupting her victory celebration, Mickie delivered a physical message in the form of a superkick! This Thursday on IMPACT!, what will happen when Mickie James appears in the IMPACT Zone once again?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Former IMPACT World Tag Team Champions FinJuice made their jaw-dropping return at Slammiversary when they defeated Madman Fulton and Shera in an impromptu match! Now the fan-favorite duo from New Japan Pro-Wrestling will step into the ring once again as they battle Fulton and his long-time ally, Ace Austin, this Thursday on IMPACT!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Slammiversary’s first of many surprises came when Chelsea Green returned to IMPACT Wrestling and was revealed as Matt Cardona’s mystery partner for a mixed tag team match against Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood. But even after a decisive victory, it appears that this rivalry is far from over. This Thursday on IMPACT!, Green and Cardona will be joined by Jake Something for a six-person collision as they take on Dashwood, Myers and Sam Beale!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Slammiversary played host to the return of one of the most awe-inspiring matches in IMPACT Wrestling history, Ultimate X. While Chris Bey and Rohit Raju were unsuccessful in dethroning Josh Alexander as X-Division Champion, their path to perhaps another title opportunity begins this Thursday on IMPACT! when they compete in singles action.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Kick off your night with an all-new Before the IMPACT, this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV! Join Jon Burton, Gia Miller and Josh Mathews as they bring you all things IMPACT, including a must-see exclusive match!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for a new episode of IMPACT in 60! This Thursday, don’t miss the greatest matches and moments from the IMPACT career of reigning IMPACT World Champion, Kenny Omega!

