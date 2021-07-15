IMPACT Wrestling Preview: Slammiversary Go Home Show 7.15.21

Tonight IMPACT’s Wrestle Week rolls on with the Slammiversary 2021 Go Home Show.

Last week’s show saw a contract signing between IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega and Challenger, Sami Callihan. We also got three more matches added to the card.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s Slammiversary Go Home Show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Before Violent By Design defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles against Rich Swann and Willie Mack, TJP and Fallah Bahh, and The Good Brothers in a four-way match at Slammiversary, some of IMPACT Wrestling’s largest athletes collide in the Battle of the Hosses! Willie Mack, Fallah Bahh, Doc Gallows or Joe Doering – who will win this unprecedented matchup and build momentum towards one of the biggest IMPACT World Tag Team Title matches of all time?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - With the return of Ultimate X looming at Slammiversary, the battle lines have been drawn in the X-Division. As Josh Alexander prepares to defend his X-Division Title in one of the most dangerous match types of all time, IMPACT! will play host to a huge 8-man tag. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju and Shera collide with Josh Alexander, Fhris Bey, Trey Miguel and Petey Williams!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Fire ‘N Flava have been tasked with their toughest challenge yet as they defend their Knockouts Tag Team Titles against the demonic duo of Havok and Rosemary at Slammiversary. But first, Tasha Steelz must go one-on-one with Havok in what will serve as a huge momentum builder towards this Saturday’s title bout!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Jordynne Grace and Rachel Ellering are back and better than ever! Now the duo is out for revenge on the one responsible for their recent troubles, Tenille Dashwood. This Thursday on IMPACT!, Grace and Ellering team up once again to battle Dashwood and her personal photographer, Kaleb With a K!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - As a bouncer at Swinger’s Palace, Hernadez didn’t take kindly to Moose when he blindsided Chris Sabin and caused chaos inside the casino. Just 48 hours before Moose takes on Sabin at Slammiversary, he will battle Hernandez in singles action on IMPACT! Will Moose send yet another physical message to the entire IMPACT roster or will Hernandez derail his momentum heading into IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest event of the summer?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Meanwhile, Chris Sabin takes to the ring to battle Johnny Swinger in this week’s BTI exclusive matchup! Following a backstage altercation where Swinger and Hernandez tried to pressure Sabin into paying for the damages caused by Moose’s blindside attack, Sabin challenged the owner of Swinger’s Palace to a fight! Don’t miss BTI as Jon Burton, Gia Miller and Josh Mathews get you ready for the final IMPACT! before Slammiversary, this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10pm ET for the premiere of This Is Slammiversary, an in-depth preview of this Saturday’s highly-anticipated event featuring exclusive sit-downs with IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega, determined challenger Sami Callihan, and others!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!