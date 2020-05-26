IMPACT Preview(5/26/20)

We are down to the final four as the #1 Contender's Tournament and have reached the semifinals. The North defend their titles at the Deaner Compound. Plus we get a rematch between Havok and Kimber Lee.

Match Card:

Trey vs Michael Elgin(#1 Contender's Tournament)

Ace Austin vs Hernandez(#1 Contender's Tournament)

The North vs Cody Deaner & ???(IMPACT Tag Team Championship)

Havok vs Kimber Lee

Cousin Jack vs Chris Bey

Who will make it to the finals? Who will be Cody Deaner's partner? Find out tonight during my live coverage of IMPACT

