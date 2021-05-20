Impact Wrestling Preview: Under Siege Fallout 5.20.21

This past Saturday was Under Siege on Impact Plus. It was during this show that three titles were on the line, two number contender's matches, a six man tag and one title change.

We saw Moose outlast five other compeitors to become the number one contender to Kenny Omega and the Impact World Championship. He will challenge Omega for the title next month at Against All Odds on Saturday June 12th. We also saw Ace Austin and Madman Fulton become number contenders to the tag titles and will challenge FinJuice tonight.

As we bare witness the fallout of Under Siege tonight what is next for the men and women of the Impact Roster?

Against All Odds is just three weeks away, here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Under Siege was a huge night for the the reigning IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, FinJuice, as well as the duo of Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. Alongside Eddie Edwards, FinJuice picked up a monumental win over IMPACT & AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers. Meanwhile, Ace and Fulton were victorious in a 4-way #1 contenders match for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles! Now the two teams are set to collide this Thursday with the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles on the line!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Under Siege, Fire ‘N Flava regained the Knockouts Tag Team Championships when they defeated Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering who won the titles just a few weeks prior. But there’s no rest for the weary in the stacked Knockouts division as Kiera Hogan battles Tenille Dashwood this Thursday on IMPACT! Dashwood has made her intentions clear – she wants to hold tag team gold with Knockouts trailblazer, Taylor Wilde. Despite Taylor’s lack of interest, could a victory for Dashwood move her one step closer towards her goal?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - It all started with a brutal backstage attack at the hands of Rohit Raju and Shera as they tried to prove that Jake Something was no longer on their level. Rohit would even go on to cost Jake a spot in the 6-Way #1 Contenders match at Under Siege. With revenge on his mind, Jake Something looks to settle the score when he meets Rohit Raju in singles action this Thursday on IMPACT!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins on BTI, just one hour before IMPACT! goes on the air. Tune in to AXS TV at 7/6c as Jon Burton, Gia Miller and Josh Mathews get you ready for the night ahead, featuring in-depth previews, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes access and an exclusive match! After they were kicked out of Swinger’s Palace at Under Siege, XXXL take on Johnny Swinger and his muscle, Hernandez!

