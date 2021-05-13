Impact Wrestling Preview: Under Siege Go Home Show 5.13.21

Last week on Impact we saw the final three qualifying matches for the six way number one contender’s match at Under Siege. It will be Chris Bey vs Matt Cardona vs Sami Callihan vs Chris Sabin vs Trey Miguel vs Moose with the winner challenging Kenny Omega for the Impact World Championship.

Tonight is the go home show for Under Siege and we could see the card being finalized.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s Go Home Show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Before six of the most dangerous men in IMPACT Wrestling compete for an IMPACT World Title opportunity at Under Siege, they will first collide in six-man tag team action on IMPACT! Buckle up as Moose, Sami Callihan and Chris Bey take on Matt Cardona, Trey Miguel and Chris Sabin! Who will gain momentum heading into Under Siege?

Preview (via IMPACT) - As IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers prepare to battle Eddie Edwards and IMPACT World Tag Team Champions FinJuice at Under Siege, both sides offer up a competitor for singles action on IMPACT! After Doc Gallows was victorious over Juice Robinson last week, Karl Anderson looks to continue their winning ways when he takes on David Finlay!

Preview (via IMPACT) - From the Undead Realm to the squared circle, the rivalry between Havok and Rosemary continues! This time, a shot at Deonna Purrazzo‘s coveted Knockouts Title will be on the line. Who will earn a Knockouts Title opportunity at Under Siege? Find out when the next chapter of this storied rivalry is written!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Don’t blink or you might miss something when six X-Division athletes compete to become #1 contender for Josh Alexander‘s X-Division Title! Whether it’s Petey Williams, El Phantasmo, Rohit Raju, Ace Austin, Acey Romero or TJP, the action will be fast and furious in this #1 Contender X-Division Scramble!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Don’t miss BTI this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV as Knockouts Tag Team Champion Jordynne Grace takes on Tasha Steelz in an exclusive matchup! This comes just days before Fire ‘N Flava look to reclaim their titles in a Knockouts Tag Team Title rematch at Under Siege! As always, BTI will be hosted by Jon Burton, Gia Miller and Josh Mathews as they bring you everything you need to know just one hour before IMPACT! goes on the air.

