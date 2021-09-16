Impact Wrestling Preview: Victory Road Go Home Show 9.16.21

Last week’s edition of of Impact Wrestling saw the return of Juice Robinson who helped his tag team partner David Finaly pick up the win against Bullet Club member Chris Bey. We also saw the debut of Hikuleo of the Bullet Club to be the muscle of Bey setting up a tag match for Victory Road this Saturday. We also saw Ace Austin and Impact World Champion Christian Cage recurring for tonight’s 10 man tag team main event.

we now sit just two days away from this month’s Impact Plus special, Victory Road. What is next for the men and women of the Impact roster?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Just two nights before Christian Cage defends the IMPACT World Title against Ace Austin, both champion and challenger will lead their hand-picked teams into a colossal 10-man war! Buckle up as IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage, X-Division Champion Josh Alexander, Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan take on Ace Austin, Mandman Fulton, Brian Myers, Moose and W. Morrissey! Who will gain momentum heading into Victory Road?

Preview (via IMPACT) - When Matthew Rehwoldt and Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo targeted Melina, it was Trey Miguel who came to the aid of the wrestling legend. Despite coming up short against IMPACT’s first-ever Homecoming King & Queen, Trey has remained a thorn in the side of Rehwoldt, refusing to go down without a fight. This Thursday, the “Drama King” looks to put an end to his rivalry with Trey once and for all when they collide in singles action!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Following his triumphant return on last week’s BTI, Laredo Kid steps into the ring this Thursday on IMPACT! for a highly-anticipated rematch with promising newcomer, John Skylar! In their first encounter, both Laredo Kid and John Skyler were on the verge of victory but it was Lucha Libre AAA’s high-flying luchador who secured the win with a daring belly-to-belly Moonsault. Will lightning strike twice for Laredo Kid or will John Skyler even the score?

Preview (via IMPACT) - After making a bet at Swinger’s Palace that Steve Maclin would defeat Petey Williams last week, TJP put a plan in place that ensured he would leave the IMPACT Zone with some cash. When it appeared that Petey was well on his way to victory, TJP led No Way’s conga’s line to the ring. Maclin would then capitalize off the distraction, connecting with Mayhem For All to win. This Thursday, Petey Williams seeks vengeance on TJP when they clash in a heated bout!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Decay and Violent By Design are on a collision course this Thursday! After Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans stole their Knockouts Tag Team Titles, Decay was on the hunt to reclaim what is rightfully theirs. During their search, they were confronted by Violent By Design, including a reinvigorated Rhino after he was baptized in the holy waters of change. Don’t miss this huge tag team clash on IMPACT!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Tune in to BTI this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV as the purveyors of Swinger’s Palace, Johnny Swinger and Hernandez, take on Fallah Bahh and No Way in this week’s BTI exclusive match! Plus, Jon Burton, Gia Miller, Josh Matthews and George Iceman get you ready for all of the night’s action with exclusive analysis, previews, backstage intel and more.

The action doesn’t stop when IMPACT! goes off the air. Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for a new episode of IMPACT in 60, featuring the greatest matches and moments from the IMPACT career of W. Morrissey!

