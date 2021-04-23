Impact Wrestling Rebellion Go Home Show Results and Recap 4.22.21

Last night’s edition of IMPACT was the go home show for the HISTORIC Rebellion PPV this Sunday.

We now just two sleeps away from Rebellion and if you missed any of the action from the Impact Zone then you’ve come to the right stop.

Here are the full results:

The Good Brothers defeated Decay:

Ever since The Good Brothers lost the tag titles to FinJuice at Sacrifice they have been in a slump but recently their luck has begun to turn around. Over the past few weeks The Good Brothers have picked up singles wins over Decay and last night they looked to make it a clean sweep. This match kicked off the show last night and was a great match and garnered them some more momentum heading into their rematch with FinJuice for the titles. After the match we were treated to some post match comments from The Good Brothers:

Throughout the night we heard from the Impact roster as they gave their predictions on the Omega vs Swann match at Rebellion:

We then heard comments from Violent by Design ahead of their Hardcore War this Sunday:

Tenille Dashwood defeated Susan:

Back at Hardcore Justice earlier this month Tenille Dashwood won a #1 Contenders All Weapons Match to become the #1 contender to the Knockouts Championship. Last night she looked to gain some momentum heading into her championship match this Sunday as she took on Susan. Both knockouts looked great in this match but in the end it was all about Tenille as she hit the spotlight to pick up the win and the all important momentum. After the match we hear comments from the confident challenger:

We then heard comments from “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers ahead of his match against his former best friend Matt Cardona:

We then heard from “The Death Machine” Sami Callihan ahead of his Last Man Standing Match against Trey Miguel:

Shera defeated Jake Something:

Last week it seemed that Shera and Rohit have mended fences as they have quickly realigned. Last night Shera took it to Jake Something and with the help of Rohit was able to pick up the win. I don’t know why Something is taking so many losses right now but I think something needs to be done as I see him as a future world champion.

We then heard from Trey Miguel who is looking to put an end to Sami Callihan and be the last man standing:

We then took a look at the three way dance for the X-Division title this Sunday at Rebellion:

Impact World Champion Rich Swann was in the ring giving his final words ahead of his title v title match but was interrupted by his opponent AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis:

We then witnessed the return of Moose who gave his support for Swann warned him that there will be consequences if he loses:

Let’s Get Wilde:

Jordynne Grace defeated Kiera Hogan via Disqualification:

This match came about as a result of last week. During last week’s show Jazz was giving her retirement speech only to be interrupted by Fire N Flava. This lead to a match in which Grace and Jazz would win. We then learn that Grace would get a title shot at Rebellion and Jazz would pick her partner. Fast forward to last night and Grace looked to be in control of Hogan only for Tasha to interfere causing the DQ victory. This would lead to a two on one attack and Jordynne’s new partner the debuting Rachel Ellering to make the save.

We then heard from Impact World Tag Team Champions FinJuice ahead of their first title defense against former champions The Good Brothers:

Eric Young defeated Eddie Edwards:

Around this time last year both Eddie Edwards and Eric Young were world champions. Fast forward to last night and they went to battle with each other. Both guys were putting on a clinic until the match erupted into chaos as everyone at ringside began attacking each other but when the dust settled Eric Young rolled up Eddie for the pinfall victory and getting Violent by Design momentum ahead of Rebellion.

