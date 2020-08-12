Impact Wrestling Recap(8/11/20)

Last night's episode of Impact featured a No Disqualification Knockouts Tag Team Match, Eddie Edwards continued his open challenge, and much more.

Eric Young vs Willie Mack:

This was the opening contest of the night. The show kicked off last night we a backstage brawl between Young and Mack that spilled out to the ringside area.

This was a great solid opener that saw Young take advantage of an emotional Willie Mack to hit the piledriver for the win.

Did Eddie Edwards retain the World Title?

This was the main event of the night. Before the match even began Eddie Edwards called out Eric Young to accept the challenge but he got a different challenger instead. The returning Brian Myers accepts the challenge.

After a hard fought match that saw Eddie injury his knee after hitting a suicide dive still picks up the win after the Boston Knee Party.

The Knockouts Take It To The EXTREME:

The Knockouts took things to the EXTREME last night. This was the payoff after these two teams have been feuding for months. This was a good match that saw Havok go through a table as Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz pick up the HUGE victory.

Did Kimber Lee Hold Up Her End?

Last week on Impact Kimber Lee struck a deal with Deonna Purazzo. The deal was if she can beat Jordynne this week she will get a title shot. Last night after a good match between these two Knockouts Lee was not able to hold up her end and tapped out to Grace.

What Did RVD & Katie Forbes Have To Say When They Stopped By Locker Room Talk?

This segment was the return of Locker Room Talk and last night's guests were RVD and Katie Forbes. This was a train wreck from the get go. RVD and Forbes just started making out and took over the show causing Madison to leave.

What Happened This Week on Wrestle House?

This week on Wrestle House the group sat down to watch Taya's Greatest Hits.

Two members of the group were missing as Jake and Susie were getting ready for their date. Alisha and Cody ducked out of the Taya fest to help them get ready. Last night we got two matches which were Acey vs Larry and Susie vs Alisha. XXXL fought each other because Rosemary put a spell on Larry D and he didn't want to eat food anymore. Larry would end up picking up the win and he said it was in Rosemary's honor.

Susie vs Alisha happened because Susie told her she gave out bad advice for her date with Jake. Susie would go on to pick up the win. Taya would come out to try and get the group to watch her match where she would the Knockouts Championship. Kylie would then say the group is tired and would like to go to bed. This lead to a match between these two for next week.

We also got some new matches announced for Emergence. We also got a huge stipulation added to the Knockouts Championship match that will take place on night two.

Current Emergence Card:

Night One:

The Good Brothers vs Ace Austin and Madman Fulton

Moose vs Trey(TNA World Heavyweight Championship)

The North vs Motor City Machine Guns(Impact World Tag Team Championship)

Chris Bey vs Rohit Raju vs TJP(X-Division Championship)

Kylie Rae vs Taya Valykire(Wrestle House)

Eddie Edwards Open Challenge

Night Two:

Deonna Purazzo vs Jordynne Grace(30 Minute Iron Man Match)

