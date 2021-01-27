Impact Wrestling Recap and Results: Trey Miguel is BACK 1. 26. 21

Last night’s edition of IMPACT saw Rich Swann announce the main event for the next IMPACT Plus special No Surrender, The Fire N Flava Fest, and a return of a Rascal.

The show opened with IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann looking to give back to Tommy Dreamer. No Surrender happens to fall on Dreamer’s 50th birthday so he wanted to gifted him a world title match.

This lead to Sami Callihan, Chris Bey, and Miose all staking claim that they deserve a shot at the title before each other and ESPECIALLY Tommy Dreamer. The only true #1 contender to the title is Moose after Swann gave him a title shot at Genesis to protect Willie Mack.

Things escalated quickly and a brawl ensued including the return of Ken Shamrock:

Swann, Willie, and Dreamer went backstage and demanded a match against them for tonight. Scott D’Amore said they need a fourth guy and Scott said he might have just the man for the job:

Josh Alexander and Matt Cardona defeated Ace Austin and Madman Fulton:

Results (via IMPACT) - Matt Cardona and Josh Alexander join forces for one night only as they look to take out a common enemy. Cardona sends Ace over the top rope to the floor with a clothesline. Alexander does the same to Fulton before lifting Cardona up and over with a crossbody! Ace turns the tide with a top rope leg drop on Alexander. Walking Weapon hits the ropes but Fulton knees him in the back to shut down his momentum. Alexander creates separation and makes the tag to Cardona! Ace avoids a boot in the corner but Cardona catches Fulton with a dropkick instead. Cardona hits Fulton with Radio Silence to win!

After the match we then went backstage as Rohit Raju was talking to a mystery person of his own and asked him to help him beat TJP next week:

We then got another paid ad from The Tonys:

After their tag match Cardona and Alexander bumped into Brian Myers who was on his way to the ring to face Eddie Edwards. Myers was shocked that Alexander would team up with Matt instead of him. Looks like Matt and Brian won’t be getting the band back together:

Brian Myers defeated Eddie Edwards via Disqualification:

Results (via IMPACT) - Eddie hits an overhead belly-to-belly suplex, followed by a big dive to the outside. Myers sends Eddie shoulder-first into the steel ring post to gain control. Myers targets the arm of Eddie which sustained injury in the brutal Barbed Wire Massacre at Hard To Kill. Eddie connects with a Backpack Stunner for two. Myers comes back with the Flatliner for a near fall of his own. Eddie snaps as he bites Myers in the forehead! Myers is busted open the referee calls for the bell.

After the match we then saw Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz worried about the fest being a HUGE FLOP but Kiera’s lightbulb goes off when Swinger strolls on by:

We then saw Big Money Matt hype and prepared Private Party for their title match at No Surrender:

Rosemary defeated Tenille Dashwood:

Results (via IMPACT) - Kaleb gets on the apron in the opening moments of the match. While the referee is distracted, Tenille hits Rosemary over the head with his camera bag but Rosemary is able to kick out at two! Tenille hits a hanging neckbreaker on the ropes as Kaleb adds insult to injury on the outside. Tenille connects with her signature low crossbody in the corner. Rosemary builds momentum with a T-Bone suplex, then hits As Above So Below to win!

🎶 Reunited and feels ALMOST good🎶 Larry D is back and with Acey again but he has bigger fish to fry with Rosemary for setting him up:

Fire N Flava then invited Johnny Swinger and his girls to the fest after ticket sales didn’t go as planned.

We then saw Jordynne Grace and Jazz confront Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee and Susan leading to Susan challenge Jordynne Grace to a match for next week:

After the fest was a RUINED by Havok and Nevaeh we got some brewskis as James Storm and Chris Sabin said they aren’t done with The Good Brothers yet:

Joe Doering defeated Cousin Jake:

Results (via IMPACT) - Jake throws his jacket at Doering to jumpstart the match but Doering quickly shuts him down with a big boot. Doering hits a thunderous elbow drop. Jake avoids a running crossbody, allowing him to hit a dive to the floor but Jake tweaks his ankle in the process. Doering regains control with the Eraser. Doering hits a Death Valley Driver into a strong clothesline to put Jake away.

After the match, Violent By Design inflict yet another beatdown on Cousin Jake but instead of taking him out of action for good, Eric Young throws him a Violent By Design towel. What could this mean?

IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, Tommy Dreamer, Willie Mack and Trey Miguel defeated TNA World Champion Moose, Ken Shamrock, Sami Callihan and Chris Bey:

Results (via IMPACT) - In a shocking moment, the returning Trey Miguel is revealed as the mystery partner and will join forces with Rich Swann, Tommy Dreamer and Willie Mack! Moose hits Willie with a pop-up powerbomb, then powerbombs his own partner, Chris Bey, straight onto Willie’s chest! Willie fights back with a forearm to Bey, allowing him to tag in Trey Miguel! The pace quickens as Trey shows off his new-found aggression. Shamrock hits Trey with a belly-to-belly suplex but immediately gets taken out by a series of kicks from Swann. Callihan connects with a sitdown powerbomb on the champ. Dreamer hits Callihan with a cutter out of nowhere! Bey hits Dreamer with The Art of Finesse but Willie sends him flying with the Stunner! Moose hits Willie with the Spear. Trey counters Callihan’s package piledriver into a rollup to score the pinfall!

Furious by the result, Ken Shamrock attacks referee Brandon Tolle after the bell and locks in the Ankle Lock as IMPACT! goes off the air.

