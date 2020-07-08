Impact Wrestling put on a solid show last night. The Knockouts killed it with two great matches. The main event was also a fun and solid match. A new match was announced for Slammiversary and a Knockout joins the Gauntlet match.

Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary vs Kylie Rae & Susie:

The show kicked off with Knockouts Tag Team action between Taya Valykire and Rosemary vs Kylie Rae and Susie. After what was a fast pace and solid match Kylie and Susie would pick up the win.

TJP & Fallah Bahh vs XXXL vs Reno Scum vs The Deaners:

Tag team action would continue as the fatal four way tag team match was up next. This match was WILD and OUT OF CONTROL. The match broke down many times leading to two teams fighting to the back while The Deaners would pick up the win over XXXL.

Jordynne Grace vs Kimber Lee:

This was a solid and hard hitting Knockouts match. Lee showed everyone what she brings to the ring as she busted out a Butterfly Full Nelson. Grace would eventually hit the Grace Driver for the win.

Willie Mack vs "Suicide"(X-Division Championship):

Johnny Swinger earlier in the night was talking to Chris Bey and said that he will find a way around their problem of Swinger being banned from ringside at Slammiversary. He would find the Suicide ring gear and put it on. This woulf lead to Willie Mack saying that he owes him a X-Division Championship match. This match wouldn't last long as three minutes into the match "Suicide" would trip of the top rope into a stunner and Willie retained.

Josh Alexander vs Sami Callihan:

This was the main event of the night. Sami told Ken Shamrock that he was gonna go it alone. This was a solid match that saw multiple piledrivers and Death Valley Driver on the floor. Ethan Pahe would get involved in the match leading to Ken making the save and allowing Sami to pick up the win.

Announcements:

During Locker Room Talk Madison Rayne announced that she will be entering the #1 Contender's Knockouts Gauntlet Match at Slammiversary

Tommy Dreamer announced that he will be challenging Moose for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship at Slammiversary.

My Takeaways:

Moose vs Tommy Dreamer for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship is gonna be one of the best matches of the night

The Knockouts SHINED last night

Madison Rayne Returning to the Ring

The feud between TJP/Fallah Bahh and Reno Scum isn't over yet

Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock have seem to come to an understanding

