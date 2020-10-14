IMPACT Wrestling Results (10/13/20)

Last night's episode was the penultimate episode before Bound for Glory. The Knockouts were on full display in 3 way tag team action and Kylie Rae vs Kimber Lee. The main event was a Battle of the Giants as Madman Fulton and Doc Gallows went one on one.

Here are the results:

Rosemary and Taya Valykire defeated Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan, and Havok and Nevaeh

Crazzy Steve defeated Fallah Bahh

Hernandez, Cousin Jake, Alisha, Rhino, and Heath defeated Tenille Dashwood, Tommy Dreamer, Brian Myers, Cody Deaner, and Johnny Swinger

Kylie Rae defeated Kimber Lee w/Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo

Doc Gallows w/Karl Anderson vs Madman Fulton w/Ace Austin ended in a double countout

Doc Gallows w/Karl Anderson defeated Madman Fulton w/Ace Austin(No Disqualification and No Countouts)

Rich Swann is cleared to compete at Bound for Glory

Moose reclaims his TNA World Heavyweight Championship after a brutal face off with EC3

