Impact Wrestling Results and Recap (12/1/20)

Last night's edition of Impact Wrestling was jam packed as we saw the in-ring debut of Jazz, an X-Division Title match and a match announced for Final Resolution. If you missed last night's show I got your back.

Here is the results and recap of last night's show:

Motor City Machine Guns defeated XXXL:

This match was the first step in a three step plan for the Motor City Machine Guns reclaiming the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles. This was a good way to kick off last night's edition of IMPACT. XXXL is finally starting to come to their own since they turned heel. I wish they would be booked as monster heels. Now that Motor City Machine Guns have taken care of XXXL The North is up next.

BREAKING NEWS:

Scott D'Amore has suspended Ken Shamrock for the brutal post-match attack last week on Swann and D’Lo Brown.

Jordynne Grace and Jazz defeated Renee Michelle and Killer Kelly to advance to the semi-finals:

The Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament continued last night as Jordynne Grace teamed with the LEGENDARY Jazz to defeat Renee Michelle and Killer Kelly. We still have one match left in the opening round of the tournament but I would have to say that this match right here is worth the watch or re-watch as it was the best match of the opening round so far. This was also my first time seeing Jazz wrestle before and I liked what I saw from her but I'm not sold on her just yet. Now Grace and Jazz look towards facing Havok and Nevaeh in the semi-finals.

Ethan Page announces that he was the one that took out Gallows and challnges Karl Anderson to a match at Final Resolution. If Ethan wins The North gets a title shot.

Cody Deaner vs Johnny Swinger ended in a No Contest:

This was supposed to be a return match from Turning Point when Swinger hit Deaners with a LOADED fanny pack to pick up the win. This match didn't even get underway as Eric Young and Joe Doering made their way to the ring and attacked both Swinger and Deaner. EY would then piledrive Cody Deaner. EY keeps saying that this world belongs to them but I'm still scratching my head on what the endgame or goal is here. I also want to know not only the relationship between Joe and EY but who Joe Doering is.

Rohit Raju defeated Crazzy Steve to retain his X-Division Championship:

This match came out after Steve cosplayed as Suicide to pick up a non-title win over Rohit. Last night Rohit put the title on the line in a great match between the two. Rohit has been the unsung hero of the second half of 2020. He has beaten basically almost everyone in IMPACT so who is left for him to face. One thing that is going under the radar is Crazzy Steve. Crazzy Steve is becoming an underrated talent and hidden gem with his in-ring ability.

IMPACT Next Week:

Brian Myers v TJP

Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary v Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee

Josh Alexander v Chris Sabin

Willie Mack defeated Chris Bey:

This was a great main event as Chris Bey has been jockeying for a world title match. Both guys were going back and forth pulling out all the stops in the end Willie Mack would pull out the win. After the match Moose looked to draw the attention of Rich Swann by hitting the lights out spear on Mack. Swann would make the save only to be taken out by Bey as he stood talk with the world title to end the show. It seems like we will be getting Bey vs Swann for the title at Final Resolution. The endgame seems to be a unification match between Moose and either Bey or Swann.

