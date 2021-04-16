Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 4.15.21

Last night we witnessed the fallout from Hardcore Justice that took place this past Saturday. Impact also continued to build towards Rebellion as we sit just less than two weeks away. The show was also headlined by a press conference for the main event of Rebellion.

Here are the full results:

Josh Alexander defeated TJP:

This match kicked off the show last night and just like all of their previous encounters they did not disappoint. The was a great back and forth match as they were trading hold for hold but in the end Josh Alexander was able to pull out the win and earn some more momentum heading into Rebellion.

We then got a vignette of the former Knockouts and Tag Team Champion Taylor Wilde who will be returning this month:

Karl Anderson defeated Crazzy Steve:

We saw this last Saturday at Hardcore Justice that Doc Gallows went to toe to toe or toe to horn will Black Taurus. Gallows was victorious in that match so The Good Brothers were looking for the clean sweep with Decay. This match actually pretty great and Crazzy Steve held his own. I believe that Steve is very underrated in the ring and should get more high profile matches like this. In the end Anderson would pick up the win and secure the clean sweep as they prepare for their title match against FinJuice at Rebellion.

We then saw Willie Mack and Eddie Edwards call out Violent by Design as they believe they were the ones who attacked Tommy Dreamer at Hardcore Justice:

Which then lead to a dance being booked for Rebellion:

As first reported on Before the Impact by George Iceman Tenille Dashwood got her own talk show:

I’m not crying I just got dust in my eyes. Last night we officially said goodbye to a phenom and a legend in Jazz. This past Saturday she put her career on the line against Deonna Purrazzo and lost. Jazz came out alongside he tag partner Jordynne Grace:

They were rudely interrupted by Fire N Flava which lead to one more match and one more win for Jazz:

THANK YOU JAZZ:

Matt Cardona stated on numerous occasions that coming to Impact was not for Brian Myers but for himself. Now it seems that they are on a collision course for Rebellion. Last night they got to pick each other’s opponents and the whoever won their match got an advantage for Rebellion.

Matt Cardona picked Jake Something for Myers. Myers was able to pick up the win:

Brian Myers picked Sami Callihan for Cardona. Sami was able to pick up the win:

After the match Sami called out Trey Miguel who came out and declined the mentorship:

We then heard from the current Impact Tag Team Champions FinJuice ahead of their title defense against The Good Brothers:

The Press Conference for the main event of Rebellion closed the show last night. Of course Don and Kenny being Don and Kenny were late to the event. Some questions were asked by Sporting News and Telegraph Sports before the conference erupted into chaos.

After the show we got some matches and news announced for Rebellion:

