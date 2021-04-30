Impact Wrestling Results and Recap: The March to Under Siege Begins 4.29.21

Last night’s edition of Impact Wrestling witnessed the fallout from the HISTORIC Rebellion PPV.

We now build towards Under Siege on Impact Plus on May 15th. If you missed any of last night’s action then prepared to be under siege with a barrage of results.

Here are the full results:

The show opened with Scott D’Amore addressing the fallout from the main event of Rebellion and announced that if Kenny didn’t show up he would be stripped of the title also the first match for Under Siege on May 15th:

The first qualifying match was Jake Something vs the returning Chris Bey:

Chris Bey defeated Jake Something:

This was the first match of the night showcasing the future of Impact Wrestling. Bey came back from being sidelined with an injury while Something as being looking good in losses. In the end Bey punched his ticket to the six way at Under Siege with the unexpected help of Rohit Raju. I really like Something but I think something needs to change before people begin to turn on him.

Sami Callihan is coming for Kenny Omega but on his time:

Could we be seeing the formation of Team DashWilde soon?

W. Morrissey squashes Sam Beale:

W. Morrissey made his Impact debut this past Sunday in a one off match teaming with Violent by Design. Last night he made his Impact on AXS TV debut saying that the wrestling industry is full of bad guys but he has the guts to admit it. Morrissey would then go on to squash Sam Beale.

Kimber Lee looks to play spoiler for Taylor Wilde’s return while Deonna Purrazzo has a monster coming after her:

Willie is out for revenge at Under Siege:

Taylor Wilde defeated Kimber Lee:

This was Taylor Wilde’s first match back since her retirement a decade ago. Last night it looked like Taylor didn’t miss a step and fit right in with the current Knockouts Division. I enjoyed seeing the ladies getting a good chunk of time and put on a great match. In the end Wilde was able to tap out The Curator.

Moose was unhappy about being placed in the tournament instead of being handed the title opportunity:

Josh Alexander retains the X-Division Championship:

This past Sunday at Rebellion Josh Alexander defeated both Ace Austin and TJP to win his first singles title in Impact. He did so by pinning the champion. For the better part of a year now the X-Division has been the best part of Impact. These two continued that momentum as they put on a stellar match. In the end Josh Alexander was able to lock in the ankle lock and tap out Ace Austin.

Johnny Swinger found another way to pay his debt:

Another match was announced for Under Siege:

Matt Cardona defeated Brian Myers:

This past Sunday Cardona suffered a knee injury during his match with Myers leading Myers to take advantage and pick up the win. Last night they ran it back but this time with stakes as it was an Under Siege Qualifying Match. This match was a whole lot better than their Rebellion match as Cardona overcame his injury to ouch his ticket.

We then heard comments from Eric Young ahead of Rhino’s qualifying match against Chris Sabin next week:

Sami Callihan defeated Eddie Edwards via Disqualification:

Last night the blood feud between Impact Wrestling’s resident Batman and Joker continued as a spot at Under Siege was on the line in the main event. Before the match could even get out of first gear Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers hit the ring attacking both Sami and Eddie. This lead to FinJuice making the save.

Another wrestler has opened the Forbidden Door:

Current Under Siege Card:

