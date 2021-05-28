Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 5.27.21

Last night’s edition of IMPACT saw the debut of New Japan Legend Kojima, A historic 60 minute Iron Man Match announced for BTI and more matches announced for Against All Odds.

Here are the results and recap:

Sami Callihan kicked off the show and was interrupted by some unwanted guests:

Don Callis threw his weight around to book last night’s main event:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Scott D’Amore and Don Callis continue to butt heads:

1 Gallery 1 Images

TJP and Fallah Bahh defeated Petey Williams and X-Division Champion Josh Alexander:

This was the first match of the night and both Petey and TJP are looking to prove they are better off with their original partners. This match was great from start to finish and we witnessed more magic as TJP and Josh Alexander got some one on one time. In the end TJP was able to hit the Mamba Splash and pinned the X-Division champion.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

We witnessed one of the realest promos from W. Morrissey last night:

Did Impact ever send out that search party for Taylor also what is up with Jordynne lately?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Jordynne Grace, Havok, Tenille Dashwood, Rachel Ellering, and Rosemary defeated Deonna Purrazzo, Fire N Flava, Susan and Kimber Lee:

This was the second match of the night and continued with looks to be the Tag Team Appreciation Night. As most multiple person tag matches go this match was wild and chaotic. The dust finally settled and Rosemary was able to pin the Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. Fun fact this is the first time Deonna has been pinned or submitted since losing the title to Su Yung at Bound For Glory last year.

We then found out that next week’s Before the Impact will be an historic episode:

We then got some history on fractured friendship between Rohit Raju and Jake Something ahead of their Tables Match next week:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Violent By Design cut an in-ring promo last night about their tag title win last week. Eric Young said that everything that led to their tag title win was by design. They were eventually interrupted by New Japan Legend Kojima who challenged Joe Doering to a match at Against All Odds.

We then got a medical update on Matt Cardona after being attacked by Brian Myers last week:

Challenge was accepted and seeds were planted:

Decay defeated Johnny Swinger and Hernandez:

Tag Team Apperception Night continued as Decay took on the team of Johnny Swinger and Hernandez. This was a very quick match and not much to write home about as Decay picked up the win.

The Good Brothers defeated Moose and Sami Callihan:

This was the main event of the night which stemmed from the altercation between these four that kicked off the show. The story of the match is whether or not Moose and Sami could work together to take out their common enemies. In the end it was their egos got the better of them as Moose kicked Sami in the face setting up The Magic Killer for the win.

After the show we got two new matches announced for Against All Odds:

Satoshi Kojima vs Joe Doering:

Deonna Purrazzo vs Rosemary(Knockouts Championship):

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!