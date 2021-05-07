Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 5.6.21

Last night’s edition of IMPACT continued to build towards Under Siege on May 15th on IMPACT Plus and PPV.

If you missed any of last night’s action then you’ve just entered the recap zone.

Here are the full results:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Chris Sabin defeated Rhino:

This match kicked off the night and was a qualifying match for the six way number one contender’s match at Under Siege. This was a good but quick match which continued the rivalry and animosity between Violent by Design and the rest of the roster. Sabin was able to roll up the War Machine to pick up the win. I like VBD but I need them to start doing something that matters. I want them to take over IMPACT and cure the roster of the sickness.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Rosemary confronted a frustrated Brian Myers after he failed to qualify last week:

AEW and IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega was looking to get The Good Brothers back on track starting with Gallows getting a win over Juice Robinson:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Taylor Wilde defeated Susan:

This is Taylor’s second match back in Impact after she defeated Kimber Lee last week. Last night she faced other two one on one situation as Kimber got involved in the match. This lead to Tenille and Kaleb making the save and helped her to pick up the win. Could we see the team of Tenille and Taylor in the very near future?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Seems like Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo has a lot on her plate these days:

W. Morrissey wants the Impact roster to feel his pain:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Trey Miguel defeated Rohit Raju:

This was the second qualifying match of the night as Trey Miguel took on Rohit Raju. This was a great back and forth match between the two and at times it looked like Rohit had the match in bag but even with the help of Shera he still couldn’t get the job done. In the end Trey locked in his new submission the hourglass to pick up the win. After the match Jake Something looked to get some revenge after what went down in his match against Shera on BTI.

May the odds be ever in your favor:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Doc Gallows defeated Juice Robinson:

The Good Brothers were looking to get back to their winning ways after being in the slumps since losing the titles at Sacrifice two months ago and in the rematch at Rebellion. Juice looked to be in control of the match for the most part but that was until he fell for one to many distractions from ringside. This allowed for Gallows to hit a chokeslam sitout powerbomb for the win.

Deonna Purrazzo’s next challenger will be determined next week:

1 Gallery 1 Images

El Phantasmo defeated VSK:

Not only was El Phantasmo making his Impact debut but so was his opponent VSK. VSK was trained by Brian Myers and Matt Cardona and most recently was on AEW Dark. This was a great match and really showed off VSK and what he brings to the table. He is someone that I’m gonna be keeping my eye on. This was my first time seeing both guys and I was more impressed with VSK than El Phantasmo. In the end Phantasmo was able to pick up the win with a loaded boot.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Rachel Ellering defeated Kiera Hogan:

Rachel was making her singles debut in Impact as she went one on one with the hottest flame. This was about power vs speed and who can pick up some momentum heading into Under Siege. In the end Rachel’s power was too much for Kiera and she picked up the win.

Moose looked to send a message last night:

That’s on exclamation point:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Moose defeated James Storm:

It’s main event time. Last night’s main event featured the final qualifying match for the six way at Under Siege. Two former world champions slugging it out for the final spot. The story of the match was Moose working over the leg of James Storm rendering incapable to hit the Last Call superkick. Moose dominate the match but at times Storm fought through the pain and tried to claw his way to the win. In the end Moose took out Storm’s leg then hit Lights Out and picked up the win and claimed the final spot in the six way number one contender’s match at Under Siege.

Current Under Siege Card:





Impact Wrestling Next Week:

Havok vs Rosemary(#1 Contender’s Match)

Petey Willams vs El Phantasmo vs Acey Romero vs Ace Austin vs Rohit Raju vs TJP(#1 Contender’s Match)

Karl Anderson vs David Finaly

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!