Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 6.17.21

Last night’s edition of IMPACT we witnessed the fallout from this past Saturday’s Against All Odds which saw Kenny Omega retain the world title and Don Callis fired Sami Callihan.

We now sit just FOUR WEEKS AWAY from Slammiversary. If you were unfortunate to catch the fallout have no fear.

Here are the full results and recap:

The show opened with Gia Miller and Moose knocking on the door of Scott D’Amore:

TJP defeated Black Taurus:

This was the opening match of the night and was a good opener. You would think it would be speed vs power here but Black Taurus is a combination of both speed and power which is very scary for a guy or bull of his size. Both guys were also looking to bounce back after their recent losses and gain momentum for their team. In the end TJP was able to hit the Mamba Splash for the win.

After the match Moose attempted to hijack the show but was stopped by a returning superstar:

Ace Austin and Rohit Raju formed an unholy alliance ahead of Slammiversary:

Sabin challenged Moose to a match at Slammiversary and is out for revenge:

Josh Alexander defeated Madman Fulton:

This was the second match of the night and was a hard hitting affair. The champion Josh Alexander was showing off his war wounds from his Ironman match with TJP as he was walking gingerly to the ring and has a black eye. All during the match Ace and Fulton were exploiting his injuries to their advantage. In the end Alexander was able to overcome the numbers and hit a piledriver on Fulton for the win.

After the match Rohit and Shera helped Ace and Fulton not only take out Alexander but Trey and Petey as well:

The Virtuosa is now riding solo:

W. Morrissey trusts no one but himself:

Steve Maclin defeated Jason Page:

This was Maclin’s IMPACT in-ring debut match. So it seems that IMPACT killed off Ethan Page earlier this year at Hard to Kill just to get themselves another Page. Maclin was all business here as he quickly disposed of Page to pick up the victory.

Frustrations continued to boil for Jordynne and Rachel:

Don feels Scott puts his emotions ahead of the business:

Tenille Dashwood defeated Rachel Ellering:

This was the third match of the night as the Knockouts were in action. Tenille was carrying momentum from this past Saturday’s Against All Odds where she picked up the win against Rachel’s tag partner, Jordynne Grace. So she was looking for the clean sweep. This was a solid back and forth match but just like this past Saturday Kaleb provided a distraction allow Tenille to get the clean sweep.

A tag team match was made for next week:

Fire N Flava stumbled upon somebody’s belongings:

Kojima defeated Rhino:

This was the fourth match of the night as Kojima looked to take on the man beast Rhino. If Kojima won he and Eddie Edwards would challenge for the tag titles. Kojima was also looking to bounce back after losing to Joe Doering at Against All Odds this past Saturday. In the end Kojima was able to overcome the man beast to earn him and Eddie a tag team title match.

Sami Callihan appeared in the ring calling out Scott and Don. Scott would then tell Sami to leave so they can handle this properly. Sami would leave only for Don to finally come out. They would then learn that the representative from Anthem was “The Innovator of Violence” Tommy Dreamer. Tommy made two proclamations as Sami was reinstated and Don Callis was fired

Sami would then appear backstage and give a departing Callis a warning:

