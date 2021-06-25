Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 6.24.21

Last night’s edition of IMPACT saw Violent By Design defending their tag titles against Eddie Edwards and Kojima in the main event. We also set up a six man tag team match between Team Callis and Team Dreamer for next week.

If you missed any of the action from last night’s show then I got your back like Johnny Swinger got your gambling debt.

Here are the full results and recap:

1 Gallery 1 Images

TJP and Fallah Bahh defeated Decay:

Last night’s edition of BTI saw TJP and Fallah Bahh return to tag team action as they took on Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus of Decay. This was a solid match between both teams which saw TJP and Fallah Bahh pick up the win as they continue to gain momentum and look to challenge for the tag team titles in the near future.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Don Callis no longer gets the EVP Treatment:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Rosemary defeated Kiera Hogan:

This was the opening match of the show as Kiera Hogan looked to get a measure of revenge on Rosemary for putting her in the dump last week. In the beginning Rosemary was very overwhelmed as she combated with the speed of Hogan and cheap shots from Tasha. The numbers game seemed to be too much for The Demon Assassin until Havok showed up to even the odds. In the end Rosemary was able to overcome Hogan and pick up the win and momentum for this newfound duo.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Rule #1: Mind your own Beyiness:

Tommy Dreamer the Consultant:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Susan:

After coming up short at Against All Odds to win the Knockouts Tag Team Championship Deonna Purrazzo has been fed up with them losing on the time and has now cut ties. Last night Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo was overly confident and easily dispatched over Susan. After the match she locked in the double fujwara armbars before Kimber made the save. Could this be the first step in the return of Su Yung?

Swinger’s Palace where you can gamble, work off your debt, and book matches for next week:

A six man tag was made for next week:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Rohit Raju and Shera defeated Trey Miguel and Petey Williams:

This was the third match of the night as participants of the upcoming Ultimate X squared off in tag team action. This was a fast paced back and forth match which also saw Trey and Petey try to take down Shera as well. This was a quick match which saw a Rohit and Shera pick up the win. After the match the rest of the unholy alliance, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton would hit the ring and take out Trey and Petey leading to X-Division Champion Josh Alexander who tried to make the save but the numbers where too much. Chris Bey would make an appearance but do what all millennials do in a situation like this and recorded the brawl.

Two members of Team Dreamer were announced:

Mamma Jazz came back to check on her kids:

Tenille doesn’t understand the word no:

Jake Something defeated Sam Beale:

This match stemmed from their brief interaction at Against All Odds backstage. It also seems like Jake is trying to save Beale from Bad Mood Brian. This was a quick and hard hitting match as it was time for Sam to show that all his hard working and training with Myers paid off. Unfortunately for Beale it did not as Something was able to dispatch of him fairly quickly. After the match Myers didn’t blame Beale for his failures but blamed Something.

Eddie and Kojima made a promise to Rich Swann and Willie Mack:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Violent By Design Successfully Retain the Tag Titles:

This was last night’s main event which saw Joe Doering and Deaner defend the titles against Eddie Edwards and Kojima. This was by far the best match of the night and lived up to the hype. These two teams pull out all the stops and chops in this brutal war for the tag team titles. It was a pretty even bout that went back and forth. In the end Eddie would set up for the Boston Knee Party but only to fall to the Revolution Bomb as Violent By Design retained the gold.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!