Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 7.1.21

Last night’s edition of IMPACT continued on the road to Slammiversary as we now sit just 15 days away as of this writing.

Last night’s main event saw The Elite in the main event against Team Dreamer.

If you missed last night’s show then don’t worry I won’t be an invisible hand like Don Callis and will show you the the results and recap of the show.

Here is the full results and recap:

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Kimber Lee:

The action got started an hour early per usual on BTI. Last night it was Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo against her former right hand, Kimber Lee. This match comes after Deonna had dispatched of Susan last week on IMPACT, This was a quick match just like her match with Susan but Kimber was able to get more of her offensive and splits in. But in the end Deonna was tried of keeping Lee around and added to more arms to her collection as she made Kimber submit and official put her former allies behind her. Who will be able to beat the unbeatable Knockouts Champion? Will Deonna break Taya Valkyrie’s record of longest reigning knockouts champion?

Jake Something and Kojima defeated Brian Myers and Sam Beale:

I know what your thinking, what does the following graphic have to do with the results you just read. Let me talk to ya! Kojima kicked off the show to have a dream match with Eddie Edwards but was tread to a message from W. Morrissey on the Titian Tron as he revealed that he took out Eddie Edwards in the parking lot. Seems like the IMPACT parking lot is becoming more and more dangerous as the NXT parking lot. This would then lead to Brian Myers and Sam Beale coming out to tell Kojima to go home which would then set up for Jake Something to make the save setting up an impromptu tag team match. This was a solid and fun match to start the the show that saw Something and Kojima pick up the win.

Rosemary and Havok are coming for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship:

Rachel Ellering defeated Tenille Dashwood:

For the past few weeks Tenille has been a thorn in the side of Jordynne Grace and Rachel Ellering as they work through their issues. Grace has been feeling less than and inadequate in the ring which Tenille had been using to her advantage to pick up wins against both Grace and Ellering. Dashwood has even gone as far as to offer to be the new partner for Ellering. Rachel isn’t haven’t any of it as he has told her on multiple occasions that she wants nothing to do with her. Last night Rachel looked to get back on her bicycle as she looked to get back her win from Tenille with Momma Jazz in her corner. This was a solid and great match. Tenille has really stepped up her game in recent months. In the end Ellering was able to roll up Dashwood for the win. After the match Jazz would make the save for Rachel leading to Jordynne making the save for Jazz. For now it seems like Rachel and Jordynne are back on the same page.

Ace and Rohit seem to be happy with Chris Bey playing the role of Switzerland:

The match ended in No Contest:

This match was made last week at the Blackjack table at Swinger’s Palace. TJP and Fallah Bahh were on a winning streak and had their eyes set on becoming number one contenders to the tag titles but a reunited Rich Swann and Willie Mack had something to say about that. This match barely even got underway before the tag team champions Violent By Design to hit the ring and take out both teams. Could this lead to a triple threat at Slammiversary?

Why does Scott D’Amore continue to disrespect Fire N Flava?

We then heard from Team Dreamer ahead of the six man tag main event. They looked to be all on the same page:

Chris Bey defeated Petey Williams:

This match came about from last week when Petey told Chris that he needs to pick a side in the ongoing war in the X-Division. These two have faced off multiple times before and last night didn’t disappoint. This match was fast paced and exhilarating. In the end Bey was able to hit The Art of Finesse to pick up the win and much needed momentum heading into Ultimate X at Slammiversary.

After the match Ace and Rohit along with Shera and Fulton hit the ring and s attack Petey. Eventually everyone in the Ultimate X match was brawling in the ring. The news to come out of this brawl is that CHRIS BEY CHOSE A SIDE!!!

Kimber Lee has a backup plan:

A challenge was issued for next week:

Steve Maclin squashed Manny Smith:

IMPACT’s newest star Steve Maclin who made his in ring debut two weeks ago was back last night as he took on Manny Smith. This was nothing more of a squash match to showcase the skills of Maclin who picked up the quick win. I did feel that this match went a bit longer than it should’ve.

Challenge ACCEPTED:

The Elite defeated Team Dreamer:

This match was made last week as Don Callis proposed a match six man tag between his team and team that Dreamer can come up with. This was the main event of the night and was a great and solid match. The narrative of the match was if Team Dreamer can coexist long enough to pick the win. Everything seemed to going fine for them until Moose decided he had enough of teaming with Sabin and decided to go into business for himself. Team Dreamer would then implode and open the door for The Good Brothers to hit The Magic Killer for the win.

