Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 7.8.21

Last night’s edition of IMPACT continued to build towards Slammiversary as three more matches were announced.

If for some reason you decided to skip out on IMPACT well this article is for you.

Here are the full results and recap:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Steve Maclin defeated Suicide:

This was another squash match to build up and showcase the power and strength of IMPACT’s newest superstar, Steve Maclin.

Kenny and Don arrived at the IMPACT Zone:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Jake Something defeated Brian Myers:

This was the opening match for IMPACT last night as Brian Myers and Jake Something squared off. The loser would acknowledge the winner as a professional. This was a solid match that saw Myers with the upperhand and looked like he was gonna win but Something fought back and hit The Black Hole Slam got the in. After the match Sam Beale and Myers would jump Something leading to a save from the returning Matt Cardona.

The Virtuosa issued an open challenge:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Death Machine in handcuffs:

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Lady Frost:

This was the second match of the night and Deonna Purrazzo’s open challenge. The challenge was answered by the debuting Lady Frost. This was a solid match but in the end the results were the same as EVERY Deonna match. She fought back and locked in the Fujiwara armbar for the win and retained her title.

After the match IMPACT Hall of Famer Gail Kim made her way to the ring. We announced that Deonna will defend her title at Slammiversary against a mystery opponent.

Swinger’s Palace is under construction:

Chris Bey explains his choice from last week:

Challenge ACCEPTED:

W. Morrissey defeated Jason Page, Manny Smith, and Deonte Evans:

This was the third match of the night and was a 1 on 3 handicap match. This match was used to display the raw power of Morrissey as he DECIMATED all three of his opponents. Morrissey ended up choke slamming Evans, Powerbombing Page and hitting an F5 on Smith. He then stacked up all three men for the victory.

We then went backstage to Gia Miller as Don Callis showed footage of Sami attacking him earlier:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Rosemary and Havok defeated Susan and Kimber Lee:

This was the fourth match of the night but also had Slammiversary implications. This was a number contender’s match to see who would challenge Fire N Flava am for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship. Havok and Rosemary had the upperhand on their opponents for the entire match as they intimidated Susan and Kimber as were dominating them. Susan and Kimber got a bit of hope when Kimber halted their momentum with a spinning heel kick. In the end Havok and Rosemary were able to capitalize on the fact Susan and Kimber couldn’t get on the same page to pick up the win and become number contenders.

Tenille Dashwood’ SS mash hit show All About Me made it’s return with special guest host, Jazz:

Jordynne and Rachel are FURIOUS about Tenille attacking Mamma Jazz:

Three teams looked to stake their claim to challenge for the tag team titles:

Tommy Dreamer announced a fatal four way match for the tag titles at Slammiversary:

Karl Anderson defeated TJP, Rich Swann and Deaner:

This was the fifth match of the night and came out after Dreamer made the tag title announcement for Slammiversary. The match was fast paced and back and forth. Anybody could’ve won the match at any time. In the end Karl was able to hit the Stun Gun on Deaner for the win.

Looks like Kimber is turning to Plan B:

1 Gallery 1 Images

The main event was a contract signing between Sami Callihan and Kenny Omega. Omega and Don looked to get out of the match by saying Sami is in jail as he was arrested earlier in the night. But to their dismay Sami appeared in the ring and had evidence to show that he was framed by Callis, Bravo, and Swinger.

Sami then hit a piledriver and Omega through a table before signing the contract. Looks like the match is still on for Slammiversary.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!