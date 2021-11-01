Impact Wrestling Signs Mike "Speedball" Bailey

2021 has been a sensational year if your Impact Wrestling; From the partnerships with AEW, NWA and NJPW to the return of the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles and Knockout Knockdown to the shocking conclusion of this year's Bound For Glory pay per view, the former TNA Wrestling has been filled with news grabbing moments, announcements and matches alike.

While were talking about new grabbing announcements, Impact Wrestling has managed to sign one of the best kept secret wrestlers currently working in the business...No I'm not talking about Buddy Mathews aka the former Buddy Murphy from WWE, I'm talking about Canadian born wrestler and fourth degree black belt, Mike "Speedball" Bailey.

Now some of you might hear this name and think to yourself: Who the heck is Mike "Speedball" Bailey?

Well addition to being a fourth degree black belt his also:

An accomplished international star who ranked number 145 on PWI's 500 list of wrestlers in 2016

In a relationship with former ROH and current AEW star Veda Scott

He was banned from entering the United States for five years because he didn't have a work visa

His stepped in the ring with names like Sami Callihan, Drew Galloway, Johnathan Gresham, Josh Alexander, Pentagon Jr., Will Osprey among others

And his wrestled in places like CZW, ROH, DDT Pro Wrestling and Destiny Wrestling

Speaking of Destiny Wrestling, it was revealed earlier tonight on Twitter that Mike Bailey who was taking part in an event for the promotion encountered Executive Vice President for Impact Wrestling, Scott D'Amore who gave Bailey the opportunity to return to the United States and compete under an Impact Wrestling contract.

As you can tell from the title of this article and a link to the video post below provided by @_StraightTalk, Mike Bailey signed the contract on Josh Alexander's back and just like that, his now the newest addition to the Impact roster, a roster mind you that recently signed names like Masha Slamovich, Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee of The IInspiration while also seeing stars like Rachel Ellering, W. Morrissey, Savannah Evans and Matthew Rehwoldt take part in recent months.

This news is very big considering stories persist that the WWE have been trying to sign Bailey for a while and many others speculated that he would join All Elite Wrestling upon being able to head to the U.S. but Impact managed to shock everyone by beating both companies to the punch.

If you'd like to know more about Mike "Speedball" Bailey or see some of his incredible matches, be sure check out Justin L. Cummings Indie Talent Showcase article linked below which goes into detail on Impact's newest signee.

