Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2021 Preview 7.17.21

Tonight the world of IMPACT Wrestling changes FOREVER. All the gold is up for grabs, Who will be Deonna Purrazzo’s challenger, The return of Ultimate X and two grudge matches.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Don Callis did everything in his power to keep Sami Callihan away from IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega, including firing him at Against All Odds! But after the Anthem board of directors reversed his decision and instead fired Callis from his role as IMPACT Executive Vice President, the main event for Slammiversary was made official – Kenny Omega will defend the IMPACT World Championship against Sami Callihan in a No DQ match! As Callihan looks to bring the IMPACT World Title back home, are Omega’s days as champion numbered?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Deonna Purrazzo has proven to be one of the most dominant Knockouts Champions of all time. Having defeated all who stood in front of her, “The Virtuosa” was left without a challenger for Slammiversary. That is, until IMPACT Hall of Famer Gail Kim announced that Purrazzo would be defending her title against a mystery opponent of management’s choosing! On a night where our world changes again, who will answer the call for a Knockouts Title opportunity?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - When an enraged Moose demanded answers from Scott D’Amore for being screwed out of the IMPACT World Title, he was instead met head on by a vengeful Chris Sabin! Several weeks ago, Sabin was taken out of action by Moose. Now Sabin is back with one goal in mind – to humble the self-proclaimed “Wrestling God”! What will happen when these two rivals collide at Slammiversary?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - For the first time in over two years, one of the most dangerous match types in IMPACT Wrestling history returns. On July 17th at Slammiversary, Josh Alexander will defend the X-Division Title against Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Rohit Raju and Petey Williams in the high-risk, high-wire spectacle known as Ultimate X!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Eddie Edwards is out for revenge when he battles W. Morrissey in a head-to-head clash at Slammiversary! Since his arrival, Morrissey has been intent on projecting his negative experiences in Professional Wrestling onto the rest of the IMPACT roster. But Morrissey crossed the line when he attacked Edwards in the parking lot, preventing his dream match with NJPW legend Satoshi Kojima from taking place. Brace yourself as two of IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest stars put it all on the line!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - For once, it appears as though Violent By Deign’s plans have been thwarted. After the group laid out Tich Swann, Willie Mack, TJP and Fallah Bahh during their match to determine the #1 contenders for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles, Anthem representative Tonmy Dreamer made a huge announcement. At Slammiversary, Violent By Design must defend the gold against Rich Swann and Willie Mack, TJP and Fallah Bahh, and The Good Brothers in a colossal four-way match! With the odds stacked against them, will Violent By Design leave Slammiversary as champions?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood battle Matt Cardona and a mystery partner as another chapter in their personal rivalry is written! After Hernandez refused to help Myers eliminate Cardona, “Bad Mood Brian” turned to someone from Cardona’s past – Tenille Dashwood. Following a vicious 2-on-1 beatdown, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore gave Cardona an opportunity to exact his revenge and made the match official. Who will Cardona recruit to fight by his side in this mixed tag team match of epic proportions?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Streaming LIVE this Saturday at 7pm ET on PPV providers, FITE and IMPACT digital platforms, don’t miss the Countdown to Slammiversary pre-show, featuring a high-stakes championship battle! After weeks of trying to dodge their competition, Fire ‘N Flava must now defend the Knockouts Tag Team Titles against the demonic duo of Havok and Rosemary! Despite their haunting past, Havok and Rosemary appear to be on the same page with a set of common goals: inflict pain and capture the Knockouts Tag Team Championships. Can Fire ‘N Flava overcome this daunting challenge and continue their second reign with the gold? Or will new champions be crowned at IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest event of the summer?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!



