Slammiversary Fallout Preview(7/21/20)

This past Saturday the landscape of Impact Wrestling changed forever. We saw three new champions and a #1 contender crowned. We also saw two debuts and four returns.

Tonight is the Slammiversary fallout so here is your preview of everything advertised for tonight's show.

The Return of EC3:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Slammiversary rocked the wrestling world to its core with a host of free agent arrivals. As the must-see PPV event was going off the air, we saw a video package featuring the returning EC3. What does he have in store for IMPACT Wrestling? Tune in this Tuesday to find out.

Motor City Machine Guns vs The North(Impact World Tag Team Championship):

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Slammiversary, The Motor City Machine Guns made their return when they answered The Rascalz open challenge. After scoring the victory in a jaw-dropping match-up, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley had gold on their mind. Later in the night, The North were able to continue their historic reign as Tag Team Champions when they defeated Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock. Ethan Page and Josh Alexander claimed that they were the greatest tag team in IMPACT Wrestling history – a statement that The Motor City Machine Guns did not agree with. Now, these two teams will clash in what many consider to be a dream match with the Tag Titles on the line. Who will leave IMPACT! with gold around their waist? We find out this Tuesday.

