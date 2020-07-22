Slammiversary Fallout Recap(7/21/20)

Last night we saw the fallout from Slammiversary as we got a Slammiversary rematch, the return of EC3, and a dream match for the tag titles.

Willie Mack vs Chris Bey(X-Division Championship):

This was solid rematch between these two as I enjoyed their first encounter from Slammiversary. After retaining the title who is next for the Finesse- Division Champion?

The Good Brother in the IMPACT Zone:

It was at midnight on Saturday that The Good Brothers announced that they have signed with IMPACT and will be showing up at Slammiversary. They made their presence known by helping Eddie win the world title. Last night they came to the ring saying they are the best, promoting their Talkin- A-Shop PPV on August 1st

only to be interrupted by Ace and Fulton leading to a brawl with Good Brothers standing tall. It seems we are heading into a Good Brothers/Ace and Fulton feud. Later in the night Ace had Reno Scum attack them.

Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs Havok and Nevaeh:

These two teams have been feuding for months now. This was a good match but IMPACT chose to protect Havok and Nevaeh who have been losing a bit more than they should by doing the DQ finish. I think IMPACT should bring back the Knockouts Tag Titles and crown new champions at Bound For Glory.

Hernandez vs Rhino:

Both guys are still arguing over the money from the week long arm wrestling match which lead to a match for the money. This was a quick match as Rhino hit the Gore for the win. I despise everything about this storyline as Rhino and Hernandez are way better than this. They are not being used to their full potential. Rhino needs Heath back in a bad way.

We would get a teaser video promo about Brian Myers fka Curt Hawkins coming to IMPACT. You can check it out here.

We learn from the new Knockouts Champion that Jordynne Grace separated her shoulder at Slammiversary. Kylie reminds her she is the #1 contender to her title and finds herself in the Fujiwara Armbar.

Eddie Edwards Addresses his World Title Win:

Eddie says that the world title needs stability as it has been defended in five months. Eddie says he will defend it each and every week. Trey then challenges him to a match for next week.

Moose vs Fallah Bahh(TNA World Heavyweight Championship):

Earlier in the night Moose says that he will not be like Eddie and that he will be handing out invitations to people for a world title match. He says he doesn't have time for guys like EC3 and picks Fallah. The match was ok and Moose would retain. After the match EC3 showed up and attacked Moose.

We are getting a new reality show called "Wrestle House"

The North vs Motor City Machine Guns(Impact World Tag Team Championship):

This was the main event as MCMG challenged them at Slammiversary. This was a steller hard hitting and fast paced dream match. The North were the longest reginning champions in IMPACT history. Motor City Machine Guns would shock the world and do the unthinkable by pinning the champions and winning the titles.