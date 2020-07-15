Last night's show was the go home episode for Slammiversary and featured three matches and a contract signing.

5 v 5 Knockouts Tag Team Match:

This match kicked off the show last night and was wild and chaotic. The match broke down on multiple occasions leading to both teams taking each other out. The finish of the match saw Susie hit Su Yung's finisher, The Panic Switch to pick up the win for her team. After the match it looked like Su was trying to come back out. The Knockouts would then break out into another brawl and the only Knockout going into the match 100% is Madison Rayne.

The Deaners vs XXXL:

This was a quick match that saw The Deaners pick up the win. After the match we got a beatdown from XXXL to The Deaners it seems like XXXL have now turned heel.

Moose and Rohit Raju vs Crazzy Steve and Tommy Dreamer:

Moose was searching all night for a partner but to no avail which lead him to picking Rohit as his last choice. Dreamer and Crazzy Steve were able to pick up the win.

Contract Signing:

We had a quick contract signing between Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and Challenger Deonna Purrazzo. The signing ended with Grace driving Purrazzo face first into the table.

We also got multiple video packages about the matches going down at Slammiversary this Saturday. We also learned that Swinger will not be at ringside for Chris Bey vs Willie Mack as Swinger overheard Bey saying that he is using Swinger.

Slammiversary goes down THIS SATURDAY. Stay tuned to WrestlingNewsWorld.com for the Slammiversary Preview and LIVE coverage of the PPV.

