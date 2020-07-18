Slammiversary Preview

Tonight is the biggest night in Impact Wrestling history. For weeks they have been teasing the return of a former world champion, the returns of Aces and Eights and Super Eric Young, and that recently released WWE Superstars coming to Impact.

Tonight's PPV is STACKED as all five championships will be on the line tonight and a #1 contender to the Knockouts Championship will be crown.

Here is the rundown of tonight's show:

Moose v Tommy Dreamer(TNA World Heavyweight Championship)

Preview (via IMPACT) - On July 18th at Slammiversary, the self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose will defend his “title” against hardcore icon Tommy Dreamer and it will be contested under Old School Rules.This match came about after Dreamer’s emotional, heartfelt speech recently on IMPACT! when he called Moose a waste of talent. Dreamer went on to say that just like in the NFL, Moose is a bust in pro wrestling and that’s why he awarded himself the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. What will happen when these two clash for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship at Slammiversary? Old School Rules can only mean one thing – total chaos!

The North v Sami Callihan & Ken Shamrock(Impact World Tag Team Championship)

Preview (via IMPACT) - After Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan shockingly fought alongside one another to take out The North, the arch-rivals will team up to challenge for the Tag Team Championships at Slammiversary. Can Shamrock and Callihan coexist for long enough to dethrone the longest reigning Tag Team Champions in IMPACT Wrestling history?

Jordynne Grace v Deonna Purrazzo(Impact Knockouts Championship)

Preview (via IMPACT) - Deonna Purrazzo has arrived in IMPACT Wrestling and she wants one thing – the Knockouts Championship. This match came about after The Virtuosa’s recent string of attacks on the reigning Knockouts Champion, Jordynne Grace. It appears that Purazzo was attempting to bait Grace into putting her Knockouts Title on the line – and she succeeded. What will happen when two of the top Knockouts collide at IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest event of the summer? There’s only one way to find out.

Willie Mack v Chris Bey(Impact X-Division Championship)

Preview (via IMPACT) - After pinning X-Division Champion Willie Mack in six-man tag team action on IMPACT!, Chris Bey has finally earned an X-Division Title opportunity at Slammiversary. Will Bey finesse his way to his first Championship since coming to IMPACT Wrestling? Or will the Mack Attack be too much for Bey to overcome? Find out at IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest event of the summer on July 18th.

Eddie Edwards v Trey v Ace Austin v ???(Impact World Championship)

Preview (via IMPACT) - A new World Champion will be crowned when Eddie Edwards, Ace Austin, Trey and a mystery opponent collide in a Four-Way Elimination Match. On a night shrouded in mystery, who will be revealed as the fourth competitor and who will leave Slammiversary with the vacant World Title around their waist?

#1 Contender's Knockouts Gauntlet Match

Preview (via IMPACT) - IMPACT Wrestling’s stacked Knockouts Division will take center stage at Slammiversary when they compete in a Gauntlet to determine the #1 Contender. Taya Valykire, Kiera Hogan, Susie, Rosemary, Nevaeh, Tasha Steelz, Kylie Rae, Alisha, Havok, Kimber Lee or Madison Rayne – who will be next in line for a shot at the Knockouts Championship?

Rascalz Open Challenge:

Preview (via IMPACT) - As announced on IMPACT Wrestling’s social media, Dez and Wentz of the Rascalz have issued an open challenge for Slammiversary, LIVE this Saturday on pay-per-view. Who will answer the call?

