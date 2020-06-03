After IMPACT Wrestling went off the air tonight a video was shown with a guy watching the news. The news anchor announced that 20 wrestlers have been released from their contracts. IMPACT then announced Slammiversary 2020 for July 18th and teased that we could be seeing Eric Young and Gallows & Anderson at the PPV.

Here is the video promo:

