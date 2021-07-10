IMPACT Wrestling Stars on Busted Open Next Week

IMPACT Wrestling Stars on Busted Open Next Week

Author:
Publish date:

To celebrate Slammiversary which takes place next Saturday IMPACT will have some of the stars on the card appearing on Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio Show. 

The show is hosted by former TNA World Champion Bully Ray, ECW Legend Tommy Dreamer, David LaGreca and WWE Legend Mark Henry. 

Here is the full schedule:

Monday, July 12 – 10:30am ET
X-Division Champion, Josh Alexander

Tuesday, July 13 – 10:30am ET
Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo

Friday, July 16 – 11am ET
IMPACT Executive Vice President, Scott D’Amore

Saturday, July 17 – 10:30am ET
#1 Contender for the IMPACT World Title, Sami Callihan

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

DEC26B09-B96F-4802-AC65-E3CFE8FB7035
IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling Stars on Busted Open Next Week

14562C4F-452D-44D9-909F-39EEAC4A83CE
IMPACT Wrestling

WNW Retro Review First Watch: TNA Slammiversary 2008

C8ACB9EE-5A10-4761-A77A-B8594F2FB42A
Impact Results

Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 7.8.21

eddie-edwards-impact-2
IMPACT Wrestling

10 Interesting Facts About Slammiversary 2020

13FF425F-62E0-43D6-B49A-6C6927A88E82
IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling Preview 7.8.21

9b01753196b64f70-600x338
IMPACT Wrestling

10 Interesting Facts About Slammiversary 2019

43A675CB-DB8C-444D-A759-EB75EB8E6D65
IMPACT Wrestling

WNW Retro Review First Watch: TNA Slammiversary 7.19.2005

C7E86A22-7FE6-40A4-843C-A307F64B6DA0
Impact Results

Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 7.1.21