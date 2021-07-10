IMPACT Wrestling Stars on Busted Open Next Week

To celebrate Slammiversary which takes place next Saturday IMPACT will have some of the stars on the card appearing on Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio Show.

The show is hosted by former TNA World Champion Bully Ray, ECW Legend Tommy Dreamer, David LaGreca and WWE Legend Mark Henry.

Here is the full schedule:

Monday, July 12 – 10:30am ET

X-Division Champion, Josh Alexander

Tuesday, July 13 – 10:30am ET

Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo

Friday, July 16 – 11am ET

IMPACT Executive Vice President, Scott D’Amore



Saturday, July 17 – 10:30am ET

#1 Contender for the IMPACT World Title, Sami Callihan

