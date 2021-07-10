IMPACT Wrestling Stars on Busted Open Next Week
To celebrate Slammiversary which takes place next Saturday IMPACT will have some of the stars on the card appearing on Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio Show.
The show is hosted by former TNA World Champion Bully Ray, ECW Legend Tommy Dreamer, David LaGreca and WWE Legend Mark Henry.
Here is the full schedule:
Monday, July 12 – 10:30am ET
X-Division Champion, Josh Alexander
Tuesday, July 13 – 10:30am ET
Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo
Friday, July 16 – 11am ET
IMPACT Executive Vice President, Scott D’Amore
Saturday, July 17 – 10:30am ET
#1 Contender for the IMPACT World Title, Sami Callihan
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!