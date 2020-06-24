Impact Wrestling Takeaways(6/23/20)

This week's episode of Impact Wrestling saw the fallout of last week, a new match was announced for Slammiversary, and a tease of the return of a popular faction.

5. Knockouts Dominant The Night:

This week on IMPACT we saw not one, not two, but THREE Knockouts matches tonight. The Knockouts Division dominant the night.

4. Willie Mack's Next Challenger:

Tonight we saw a six man tag team match featuring Willie Mack and The Deaners vs Chris Bey, Johnny Swinger, and Rohit Raju. Bey would pick up the win by pinning Willie Mack. Could we get Chris Bey vs Willie Mack for the X-Division Championship at Slammiversary???

3. In Ring Debut & Return:

Deonna Purrazzo made her in ring debut against the returning Alisha Edwards. The match was quick but showcased Deonna well.

2. Match Announced For Slammiversary:

It was announced this week that Deonna Purrazzo will come Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Championship at Slammiversary. Could we see a new champion at Slammiversary???

1. Faction Teased For Slammiversary:

This week's IMPACT Moment of the Week was about the Aces and Eights. After the show tonight we saw Dlo grabbing his Aces and Eights jacket after finishing a conversation with someone. Could we see Aces and Eights ride again???

