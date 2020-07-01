Slammiversary is fast approaching and this week on IMPACT we got an update on the main event of the ppv, a new match was announced, and much more

Now let's slam into this week's recap and takeaways.

5. A new tag team in the Knockouts Division:

This week on IMPACT we saw the return of Locker Room Talk. Originally the guest was supposed to be former IMPACT referee and Taya Valykire's lackey, John E. Bravo. The segment began to break down as Taya crashed the show and asked Rosemary to be her tag team partner in which Rosemary accepted.

4. Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock are a team:

The North came to the ring to address them attscking Shamrock last week which lead to Shamrock coming out facing a two on one attack leading to Sami coming out to make the save. Like the old saying goes: "Keep your friends close and your enemies closer."

3. New Match Added To Slammiversary:

Scott D'More announced Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock vs The North for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship at Slammiversary

2. Two more returns teased:

Scott D'More was seen this week backstage on the phone saying that IMPACT is lucky to have a couple of good brothers. The other teased came after the show went off the air as we saw a superhero cape with the letter E on it.

1. Update On The Main Event Of Slammiversary:

IMPACT announced last night that the main event of Slammiversary will now be for the vacated world championship and crown a brand new champion. They also announced that the match will be a fatal four way with the fourth spot still a mystery.

